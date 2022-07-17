Riot with bolsonaristas ends Freixo’s walk in the north of Rio







Riot ended Marcelo Freixo’s event Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

A walk promoted by left-wing activists and which would have been attended by federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB), a pre-candidate for the government of Rio, was interrupted this Saturday morning, 16, after a riot with right-wing militants who were at the scene. with Bolsonarist state deputy Rodrigo Amorim (PTB). The confusion took place near a fair in Saenz Peña square, in Tijuca, north of Rio, and resulted in an exchange of accusations and complaints with the police.

Videos circulating on social media show discussions between the two groups. Reports of occurrence were registered with the Civil Police, by both sides, according to members of the two groups. Freixo’s supporters said there had been aggression. Amorim denied that there had been physical violence.

Amorim filed a police report with the 19th DP (Tijuca) for slander and defamation without a defined author. The case will be investigated by the delegate Ricardo Bello Freixiela: “The declarant, residing in the Tijuca neighborhood, informs that he was heading to the PTB pre-convention, whose meeting place with his team was in Praça Sanes Peña, when he came across with the anticipated campaign of deputy Marcelo Freixo. At that moment, leftist militants began to attack the whistleblower”.

History professor and PT activist Eduardo Coelho de Lima also registered the occurrence in the 19th DP. The bulletin states that Amorim arrived at Praça Saens Pena with ten militants. They are said to have called Freixo’s allies “potheads, vagrants, bandits and defenders of thieves”. There are no reports of physical aggression in the records.

The political tension occurred a week after the murder of PT militant Marcelo Arruda, in Foz do Iguaçu, by a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro.

In a video posted on social media by the pre-candidate for state deputy Elika Takimoto (PT) it is possible to see a discussion between Amorim and one of the activists who participated in the walk. There is an exchange and name-calling between them. The unidentified man says that the Bolsonaro deputy’s adviser assaulted him.

Known for having, with Wilson Witzel and Daniel Silveira, broken in 2018 the plaque with the name of Marielle Franco, a PSOL councilor who was murdered, deputy Rodrigo Amorim also registered with the Civil Police. He denounced Freixo for a crime against honor. Amorim says he was with supporters at Praça Saenz Peña, a meeting point for a PTB event in São Cristóvão, when a team from Freixo began to offend his family and that of President Jair Bolsonaro. The deputy also made a record in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) against Freixo for early campaign.

“I was 300 meters from my house, in peace, with friends, going to a PTB event in São Cristóvão, when I start to hear insults to my family and people making threats. of what they are. Freixo had armed security guards, and security guards who are not formally assigned. But let’s go ahead. I can’t hear insults to the president who has my support and my party’s and keep quiet, it’s happened before and I left for the defense”, said the deputy, in a note.

“I arrived very early, I had been here since before 9 am. It was very embarrassing. We concentrated in front of the square, and when Marcelo Freixo arrived, Jandira (Feghali), we went downstairs to start making our agenda, which was We ran into them at the Saenz Peña fair. “It was disrespectful. We could do our pre-campaign, and they could do theirs.”

Maria also commented that, at all times, militants who were with Rodrigo Amorim were “scratching themselves as if they had guns on their hips”.

Lawyer Rodrigo Mondego, who was also at the scene, posted on Twitter that he was on his way to a police station to file a report. “I and other leftist militants were on a walk with Freixo in Praça Saenz Pena when we were attacked by an armed Bolsonarist group led by Rep. Rodrigo Amorim, who attacked us, broke flags and threatened us,” Mondego wrote.

Federal deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB), who was present on the walk, registered a police report at the 19th DP (Tijuca) after the confusion. On social media, she said that Amorim’s group tore flags and tried to stop their speeches in the square. According to the Civil Police, the case will be handled by the Coordination of Investigations of Agents with Forum (Ciaf).

“There was a state deputy here, Rodrigo Amorim, this guy who has been coordinating the violent actions on the street. When they announce an agenda, they come after, to provoke. We were at the TSE this week, talking to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, to talk about prevention and punishment of violence. This complaint goes to the TSE and the police station. This cannot happen, people have to have the freedom to be on the street, with their flags and blouses. Today they tore flags, they tried to prevent the talk to people, and it almost doesn’t have a worse consequence”, he said.