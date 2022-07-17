Roberto Carlos reacts after repercussion of cursing against fan at show

Singer Roberto Carlos is already aware of all the confusion involving his name after videos of a show in Rio de Janeiro, which took place on the 13th, circulated on the web. The King, however, did not care much about the repercussions, according to his aide.

The King’s advisor, who was not identified by the report, informed the newspaper O Globo that the singer showed no concern about the repercussions. He also says that the artist recognized that the attitude “was an atypical thing”.

“Everything Roberto does generates auê. I sent everything that came out in the media and on the internet about this subject. Roberto saw and did not comment. It was really an atypical thing. What really bothered him was the fact that the fans were getting in the way of the show,” Carlos’ employee said.

understand the confusion

During a show by Carlos last Wednesday (13/7), the singer ordered a fan to be silent while singing the song Como é Grande o Meu Amor por Você.

Watch:

According to the singer’s advice, at the end of the song Calvagada, about 60 fans got up and went to the front of the stage, shouting “I love you”, “marry me” and “give me a rose”, which encouraged other people who were far from the stage doing the same.

Roberto Carlos even asked for “silence” before getting angry, but he was not respected. He continued singing three more songs amid the screams and even handed over the famous roses at the end of the performance with a certain irritation.

