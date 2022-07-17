Roberto Carlos reacts to the repercussion of verbal aggression against a fan at a show







Roberto Carlos’ press office considered the events during a concert that the singer performed last Wednesday, 13, in Rio de Janeiro as “atypical thing”.

At the time, the artist was filmed telling a member of the audience to “shut up”. But it did not stop there. The scene of the singer distributing the roses, visibly upset, also went viral.

“Everything Roberto does generates auê. I sent everything that came out in the media and on the internet about this subject. Roberto saw it and didn’t comment. It was really an atypical thing. What really bothered him was the fact that the fans were getting in the way the show”, told the singer’s advisor to O Globo.

Roberto distributes roses at the end of every presentation he makes, as is tradition. On the current tour, the song that ends the show is “Jesus Christ”. In the penultimate song, “Como é Grande o Meu Amor Por Você”, the audience gets up and goes to the front of the stage, hoping to catch a flower. However, at last Wednesday’s show, there was a change in the setlist, which caused the audience to move at the wrong time.









The episode happened at that moment. While he was doing his best in the performance, Roberto was annoyed by the noise of some fans and released the verb. In the video, shared on social media, you can see that even Roberto Carlos’ naturally calm face suddenly changes when he asks the noisy fan to “shut up”.

The repertoire change was made to include another song, “Cavalgada”. The singer even warned the audience: “You got up early.”

“It was an avalanche of people, in a house with 3,500 people in the audience. Because he is a perfectionist, Roberto always wants to give a sublime presentation. With this turmoil, he was totally unfocused”, said the artist’s advisor.

The show had already been canceled twice, once due to the pandemic and later on account of the artist having been infected with covid.