Russian attack kills three in Kharkiv region, says government – News









An overnight Russian attack hit the northeastern Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. Three people died and three others were injured, the regional governor said on Saturday (16).

The attack damaged a two-story residential building, a school and a shop, Governor Oleh Synehubov and police said.

Sitting on a pile of rubble that was once her home, 83-year-old resident Raisa Shapoval lamented the devastation and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I want to tell him, please tell him he’s gone mad. He’s lost his mind. Is it possible that all these missiles, bombs and rockets are being used now, in the 21st century?” she said.

The Kharkiv region is partially occupied by Russian troops, and Chuhuiv is just 6 km from the Russian positions.

Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaeva said the attacks hit civilian infrastructure: “Today, there are many families who have lost a roof over their heads.”

A regional police official said Russia fired four rockets into the town near Belgorod in the west at around 3:30 am local time.











