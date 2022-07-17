Sampaio Corrêa dominates Vasco and is close to the G-4

Sampaio Corrêa beat Vasco 3-1 this Saturday (16), for the 18th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The game, played at Castelão stadium, had greater dominance of the home team, in addition to a good performance by Ygor Catatau, who scored two goals. Besides him, Gabriel Poveda scored for Sampaio, while Erick decreased for the Rio de Janeiro team.

The result brought Sampaio closer to the G-4 of Serie B. With 25 points, the team is now in 6th place. Vasco, on the other hand, hoped to get closer to leader Cruzeiro. Defeated, the team continues with the 2nd place, with 34 points.

The two teams return to play in the middle of the week. The team from Maranhão visits Londrina on Tuesday (19), at 7 pm. Cruz-Maltino plays on the same day, at 21:30, against Ituano, at home.

Sampaio Corrêa plays on the counterattack

Vasco dominated the ball more in the first stage, but was well marked by Sampaio Corrêa. The home team’s proposal was clear in the first stage: to reduce spaces, steal the ball and arrive with force in the counterattacks.

The first goal of the game came out in a shot like this, at 19. The ball was stolen in midfield by André Luiz, who advanced freely and played for Gabriel Poveda. The striker, one of the top scorers of Serie B, finished in the left corner of Halls and opened the scoring for Sampaio.

Vasco already bet on kicks from outside the area. Nenê tried at 25, but goalkeeper Gabriel Batista managed to get the ball. The midfielder, who returned to play after an injury, had a time restriction and was substituted at halftime.

Sampaio expands with Catatau twice

At 5 minutes into the second half, Rafael Vila released his foot after Pimentinha’s pass and the ball died inside the net. However, as Gabriel Poveda passed close to goalkeeper Halls, from Vasco, the goal was disallowed as the attacker was in an irregular position and interfered in the bid. VAR reviewed the bid and upheld the field decision.

Shortly after the disallowed goal, however, Sampaio Corrêa finally managed to increase the score. Mateusinho received the ball on the right side of the attack and crossed to the middle of the area. Ygor Catatau, alone, headed into the back of the net, in the 11th minute.

Sampaio’s dominance continued. In the 24th minute, Gabriel Poveda received in the middle and saw Ygor Catatau running down the left side of the attack. Calmly, Poveda passed to Catatau, who invaded the penalty area and filled his foot on the way out of Halls, scoring his second goal of the game.

Erick hits a kick from outside the area

Vasco managed to decrease the score at 37 of the second half. After a move from the left side of the attack and a hit and hit inside the penalty area, the ball was left for Erick, who didn’t even let it fall to the ground and already fixed a bomb. Goalkeeper Gabriel Batista still jumped on the ball, but couldn’t reach it.

DATASHEET

Sampaio Corrêa 3 x 1 Vasco

Reason: 18th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 07/16/2022

Place: Castellan

Hour: 16:30h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Diego Pombo Lopez (BA)

Assistants: Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA) and Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA)

Video Referee (VAR): Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Yellow cards: Anderson Conceição (VAS), Nilson Júnior (SCO), Rafael Vila (SCO),

red cards:

goals: Gabriel Poveda (SCO), at 19′ of the 1st half (1-0); Ygor Catatau (SCO), at 11′ of the 2nd half (2-0); Ygor Catatau (SCO), at 24′ of the 2nd half (3-0); Erick (VAS), at 37′ of the 2nd half (3-1)

Sampaio Correa: Gabriel Batista; Mateusinho (Andrey), Gabriel Furtado, Nilson Júnior and Pará; André Luiz (Lucas Araújo), Ferreira and Rafael Vila; Ygor Catatau (Pimentinha), Gabriel Poveda and Pimentinha (Mauricio). Coach: Leo Condé.

Vasco: Halls; Léo Matos, Anderson Conceição (Danilo Boza), Quintero (Riquelme) and Edimar; Yuri, Matheus Barbosa (Luiz Henrique) and Nenê (Juninho); Gabriel Pec (MT), Raniel and Erick. Coach: Maurício Souza.