Sandra Annenberg joins Faustão, asks for ‘dismissal’ and goes to Band

According to the information, Sandra Annenberg is dissatisfied with her current position at Globo.

After Faustão and Anne Lottermann left Globo, rumors that Sandra Annenberg should become one of the new stars of the Band have gained more and more strength. It turns out that the presenter of Globo Repórter seems to be dissatisfied on Vênus Platinada and has been talking to the Morumbi station.

According to information from the NaTelinha website, the journalist is an old dream of the Band, since she was replaced in Jornal Hoje and moved to the attraction she is currently. The change represented a kind of ‘relegation’ in the veteran’s view.

Therefore, the arrival of Faustão on the Saad family station has increased the possibility of finally making the dream come true. The presenter, for those who don’t know, is a personal friend of the communicator, and according to NT, he is giving a little help in an attempt to rip the star from the audience leader.

RESIGNATION

Sandra Annenberg left JH in 2019, when she passed the baton to Maju Coutinho. Since then, the anchor has taken over Globo Repórter in partnership with Glória Maria. But apparently she got tired of having such low visibility on the channel and demanded resignation of command of program, asking most space at grid. According to TV Pop, she is outraged at her current moment.

