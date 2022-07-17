Santa Cruz side vents against board after classification: “They are in debt, they have their tails stuck” | Holy Cross

“The keyword was survival. Not only ours, staff, but for the club. We can see how much the club is lacking. Imagine the club running out of schedule. It’s a warning and an outburst: the board has to be more on our side , you have to play together. The group is united. I say here: no group did what we are doing today. We give our face to the slap. Football has time that God blesses the team that is correct, there is no where to run. The ball punishes, it’s Muricy’s phrase that went viral and it’s right. Fans sometimes think that a player is a mercenary. Here in Brazil, the player who pronounces himself is labeled a mercenary. But tell me one thing: who’s earning lots of money here to be a mercenary? And when I speak, I’m fighting for mine, my partner’s and the employees. I’m going to vent: this week I have to make a pix for an employee to buy cooking gas. me, because I am a family man. I know where I came from. I have my word, I will keep it. It’s a relief because the president, the directors, have to be on our side. Gotta play together. It has to be here, it has to gather, it has to collect. We didn’t have a charge. p…. Why didn’t they charge? Because they are in debt, because they have their tails tied. I assume all the words here. In a week like this, I didn’t see a president, a director, bring together directors. They didn’t miss the importance of the game. There was no meeting. I was a professional wherever I went, I am a man of character. I may be sent away today, but no one will be able to say that Ratinho didn’t train, or gave up. Not that. I’ve been here since February 7th and I never stopped training. I’m a male subject. If you want to go up, you don’t just have to summon the fan. We know the fans are on our side. What fans do here, there is no one in the world who can do it. There are Serie A clubs that don’t have the average that we have. Most of the time, the outburst is because of them, who stop buying bread to buy the ticket, to be a member. They’re hurt by history, but we’re paying for something from back there. I apologize to those who were offended, but they are conscious words, after the heat of the game. I take responsibility for everything that came out of my mouth”