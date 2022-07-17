Santa Cruz side vents against board after classification: “They are in debt, they have their tails stuck” | Holy Cross

Right-back Edson Ratinho vented after the 1-1 draw against Lagartothis Saturday, which classified Santa Cruz for the knockout stage of Series D. In an interview with Radio Jornal and Radio Clube, the player the board did not charge the players for the result because he is “with his tail stuck”, owing a salary to the cast .
“The keyword was survival. Not only for our people, but for the club. We know how much the club is lacking. Imagine the club running out of schedule. It’s a warning and an outburst: the board has to be more on our side , you have to play together. You have to charge. We didn’t have a charge. p…. Why didn’t they charge? Because they owe, because they’re stuck. I assume all the words here. In a week like this, no I saw a president, a director. There was no meeting.”
Edson Ratinho in Santa Cruz vs Lagarto — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press
The player continued in the scathing criticism.
– Often, fans think that the player is a mercenary when they speak. Mainly in Brazil. In Brazil, a player does not speak out to avoid being taxed as a mercenary. But tell me something: who is making lots of money here in Santa Cruz to want to be a mercenary? When I speak, I am fighting for myself, for my teammates, for the employees.
The goals of Santa Cruz 1 x 1 Lagarto in Arruda
One of the leaders of the squad, Edson Ratinho, had already “opened” the word shortly after the tough press conference by then coach Leston Júnior and football executive Marcelo Segurado, criticizing the working conditions offered by the club. At that moment, the side clarified that there was no possible movement of the players to stampede after the coach was turned off. Now, the player himself has exposed problems experienced within Santa.
– I’ll vent here. This week, I had to pix for an employee to buy cooking gas. This hurts me, because I am a family man. One thing I have is I have a word and I’ve wanted to say this before: the president and director have to be on our side, they have to play together.
The latest information released by the press reported that part of the May salaries had been paid earlier this week to the squad.
Edson Ratinho also commented on the possibility of “being sent away” after the outburst, a situation similar to what happened with former coach Leston Júnior, but reiterated the professionalism he had with the club.
– I can be sent away today, but no one will be able to say that the Mouse didn’t train, or gave up. Not that. I’ve been here since February 7th and I never stopped training. I’m a male subject. If you want to go up, you don’t just have to summon the fan-he concluded.
Check out Edson Ratinho’s rant in full:
“The keyword was survival. Not only ours, staff, but for the club. We can see how much the club is lacking. Imagine the club running out of schedule. It’s a warning and an outburst: the board has to be more on our side , you have to play together. The group is united. I say here: no group did what we are doing today. We give our face to the slap. Football has time that God blesses the team that is correct, there is no where to run. The ball punishes, it’s Muricy’s phrase that went viral and it’s right. Fans sometimes think that a player is a mercenary. Here in Brazil, the player who pronounces himself is labeled a mercenary. But tell me one thing: who’s earning lots of money here to be a mercenary? And when I speak, I’m fighting for mine, my partner’s and the employees. I’m going to vent: this week I have to make a pix for an employee to buy cooking gas. me, because I am a family man. I know where I came from. I have my word, I will keep it. It’s a relief because the president, the directors, have to be on our side. Gotta play together. It has to be here, it has to gather, it has to collect. We didn’t have a charge. p…. Why didn’t they charge? Because they are in debt, because they have their tails tied. I assume all the words here. In a week like this, I didn’t see a president, a director, bring together directors. They didn’t miss the importance of the game. There was no meeting. I was a professional wherever I went, I am a man of character. I may be sent away today, but no one will be able to say that Ratinho didn’t train, or gave up. Not that. I’ve been here since February 7th and I never stopped training. I’m a male subject. If you want to go up, you don’t just have to summon the fan. We know the fans are on our side. What fans do here, there is no one in the world who can do it. There are Serie A clubs that don’t have the average that we have. Most of the time, the outburst is because of them, who stop buying bread to buy the ticket, to be a member. They’re hurt by history, but we’re paying for something from back there. I apologize to those who were offended, but they are conscious words, after the heat of the game. I take responsibility for everything that came out of my mouth”