Santander real estate auction (SANB11) will have vacancy costs paid by the auctioneer – Money Times

O Santander (SANB11) will perform a online auction next Monday (18), with properties available in nine Brazilian states. Properties can be purchased at bank partner websiteMega Auctions, from 3pm.

In all, Santander will auction 53 properties, houses, apartments, commercial buildings and land, with bids from R$ 161 thousand. The goods are located in the states of Amazonas, Bahia, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

According to Mega Auctions, the residences that are occupied in the capitals will have the costs of eviction paid by the company. In 2021, about 90% of the auction properties were occupied by third parties.

In Capitólio (MG), for example, a house with 4,500 square meters of built area is for sale for R$ 3.3 million. Another offer is an apartment, located in the north of São Paulo, with 89 square meters and an initial bid of R$ 349 thousand.

to keep an eye on

Santander is not the only institution to move the real estate market in July. This month, the Asset Management Company (Emgea), a state-owned company linked to the Ministry of Economy, made 400 properties available for direct sale or through auction.

With discounts of up to 87% in relation to the evaluation price, the units can be purchased on the public company’s website.

