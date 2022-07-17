Santos’ new football executive talks about possible team coach

Newton Drummond confirmed that, for the next game, interim Marcelo Fernandes is kept in charge

Newton Drummond talks about new Santos coach (Photo: Santos FC)
O saints entered the field last Saturday night, the 16th, to face the Hawaiiin Ressacada, in a game valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian championshipand ended up losing 1-0. Fish still live the hangover from the eliminations in the Brazil Cups and South American.

Who was ahead of the saints in this last duel was Marcelo Fernandes. And, according to the new football executive of Fish, Newton Drummondthe tendency is for the interim to still command the team in the team’s next commitment.

“At first, the Marcelo is preserved for Wednesday’s game. Even if there is a definition of the name and the hiring, I believe that the Marcelo still go play this game. There is no definition. O Marcelo remains the interim coach of the saints“, revealed Newton Drummond.

The information was given to Keeping an Eye on the Fish. Even during the interview, Newton Drummond was asked about the new possible coach of the saints. The new soccer executive dodged when approached about Guto Ferreira and declared that he does not speak in names.

“We are working. We haven’t talked to anyone, we haven’t made contact with anyone. We had a meeting Thursday to analyze the possibilities, but we haven’t made contact with anyone. If anyone says they talked to the saintsit’s not true,” he said.

