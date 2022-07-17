Santos plays badly and loses to Avaí in the Ressada for the Brasileirão

In another bad performance, Santos lost 1-0 to Avaí on Saturday night, in Ressacada, in a match valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. The only goal of the game was scored by Bissoli, in a penalty kick after 10 minutes of play.

With the result, Peixe falls to 9th place in the classification, with 22 points. In the next round, Wednesday, the team receives Botafogo, in Vila Belmiro.

VACILE AND PUNISHMENT

Santos started the game well, controlling the actions and keeping the ball. However, in the first arrival, Avaí opened the scoring. At seven minutes, William Potker was launched on the right, invaded the area and crossed, Zanocelo made a cart, cut the pass with his arm and the referee awarded a penalty. In the charge, Bissoli placed the ball in the left corner of João Paulo.

JOÃO PAULO SAVES

At a disadvantage, Santos continued with the ball and in the attack, but without getting dangerous plays. Avaí, on the other hand, remained dangerous on the counterattacks and almost extended it in the 23rd minute. Renato took a risk from the edge of the area and the ball passed over João Paulo’s left post. At 28, Potker crossed from the right, Bissoli headed and João Paulo made a good save.

BACK BETTER

After spending the entire first half without submitting a submission, the Fish “broke the fast” with less than a minute of the second. Lucas Braga took a risk from the right and goalkeeper Vladimir made a good save. At eight minutes, Zanocelo took a risk from the edge of the area, the ball deflected in the defense and went to a corner.

AVAI FEARS

The home team almost extended it in the 20th minute. Bissoli received in the back of the defense and kicked low, but goalkeeper João Paulo made a great save and saved Santos. At 24, in a good exchange of passes, Cortez kicked from the entrance of the area and the goalkeeper of Peixe made another miracle.

EXER’S LAW PREVENTS DRAW

Santos only had one chance to score, in the 44th minute, but suffered from the “law of the ex”. Marcos Leonardo fought with the entire defense of Avaí and, at the time of finishing, was stopped by goalkeeper Vladimir, in his first game against Peixe.

DATASHEET

Avai 1×0 Santos

Date and time: July 16, 2023 at 7:00 pm

Place: Ressacada Stadium, in Florianópolis (SC)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

Assistant referees: Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA-MG) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

Goal: Bissoli, 10’/1ºT (1-0)



Yellow cards: Bruno Silva, Bissoli, Eduardo, Raniele and Cortez (AVA); Eduardo Bauermann, Marcos Leonardo and Léo Baptistão (SAN)

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin (Rodrigo Freitas, at 41’/2ºT), Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Raniele (Lucas Ventura, at 41’/2ºT), Eduardo (Jean Pyerre, at 27’/2ºT) and Bruno Silva (Jean Cléber, at 27’/2ºT); Renato, Pottker and Bissoli (Marcinho, at 46’/2ºT). Coach: Eduardo Barroca

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson (Rwan Seco, at 33’/2ºT), Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo (Lucas Barbosa, at 33’/2nd) and Carlos Sánchez (Bruno Oliveira, at 22’/2nd); Lucas Braga, Léo Baptistão (Ângelo, at 22’/2nd) and Marcos Leonardo. Coach: Marcelo Fernandes