Santos website misses Botafogo name and web ‘opens box’ of double meaning jokes

A typo on the official website of Santos ended up generating jokes with the name of Botafogo on social networks. Peixe recorded in its agenda the duel between the two clubs on the 20th, at 9:30 pm, for the Brasileirão, citing Alvinegro do Rio as ‘Botafofo’.

The matter did not go unnoticed on the web and generated a wave of uproar among rival fans.

Among the jokes, there was even a very ‘5th grade’ provocation.

For those who didn’t understand, it’s the game schedule on the Santos website — PES THOUSAND DEGREE (@Pesgrau) July 16, 2022

Botafofo the affectionate sex team — R̶ø̶η̶i̶ ◤✠◢ (@Roni_Alves053) July 16, 2022

Ticket sales for the game between the clubs opened this Friday and will only take place online until Tuesday, the 19th. On Wednesday (20th) the ticket office at gate 6 of Vila Belmiro, 10:15 pm, for Santos FC fans, and gate 19, from 7:30 pm to 10:15 pm, for alvinegra. Tickets will be sold at the box office as long as tickets are available.

OPERATION OF SALES CHANNELS

Online (for members): Opening – 07/15 at 10:00.

Online (for non-members and opposing fans): Opening – 07/16 at 12:00

Physical Ticket Office (Gate 6 of Vila Belmiro): for Santos FC fans, members and non-members: Opening – 07/20 from 09:00 to 22:15

(Gate 19, for opposing fans, from 7:30 pm to 10:15 pm)