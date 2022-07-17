São Paulo vs Fluminense: probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

O Sao Paulo it’s the Fluminense face each other this Sunday (17), at 4 pm, for the seventeenth round of the Brazilian championship. The match between Diniz and Rogério Ceni will take place at Morumbi Stadium.

The Tricolor Paulista currently occupies the seventh position in the competition table, with 23 points. However, the last confrontations were of great relief for the team. Last week, São Paulo stamped its spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil after eliminating Palmeiras at Allianz Parque in a penalty shootout.

Already for the Brazilian Championship, it comes from a recent draw in the last round against Atlético-MG, by 0 to 0. For the meeting with the team from Rio de Janeiro, according to recent speeches after the Choque-Rei, Ceni should save some names and go to the field with ‘Cotia’s cubs’. Even with the injuries that haunt São Paulo for a few games, the team already has the return of Nikão and Talles Costa, who were present in the last confrontation.

Fluminense arrives packed and without knowing what it’s like to lose for seven games. There are six consecutive victories for Fernando Diniz’s team, which secured qualification to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil last week after beating Cruzeiro. The coach must not have absences for the match.

Tricolor is currently in fifth place, with 27 points, and is trying to establish itself among the first to keep alive the dream of the title so stressed by the coach.

SÃO PAULO X FLUMINENSE



BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – 17TH ROUND

Place: Morumbi Stadium, Sao Paulo (SP)

Date and time: July 17, 2022 at 4 pm

Referee: Wilton Perreira Sampaio (GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR)

Video referee: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Where to watch: TV Globo, Premiere and in real time from L! and in audio in the partner LANCE!/Voice of Sport

SAO PAULO

Jandrei; Diego Costa, Luizão and Léo; Moreira, Pablo Maia, Talles Costa, Igor Gomes and Welington; Luciano and Calleri. Coach: Rogerio Ceni

DEFAULTS: Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Luan (left adductor surgery), Alisson (right knee sprain), Reinaldo (right adductor strain), Caio (right knee surgery), André Anderson (muscle pain), Miranda (pain muscle)

HANGED: Igor Vinicius, Calleri, Pablo Maia, Patrick, Reinaldo, Éder and André Anderson



FLUMINENSE

Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano. Coach: Fernando Diniz

DEFAULTS: David Braz (right thigh injury) and Luan Freitas (knee surgery)

​

HANGED: Felipe Melo, Fernando Diniz (technician), Manoel, Yago Felipe and David Braz