São Paulo vs Fluminense: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

In a good moment, Fluminense is going to Morumbi to face São Paulo, this Sunday, at 4 pm, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. With 27 points, Tricolor is in fifth place, but if it wins, it jumps, at least momentarily, to the lead. If that happens, to close the round in the lead, you will have to hope for Atlético-MG not to win Botafogo, in Engenhão, and for Palmeiras to lose at home to Cuiabá. Galo also goes to the field this Sunday and Verdão, on Monday. The opponent is in eighth, with 23, and seeks to enter the G6.

For the match away from home, coach Fernando Diniz should maintain the formation of the last matches. In the starting lineup, there are no shortages. The only absence is the reserve defender David Braz.

In São Paulo, coach Rogério Ceni will not have defender Miranda, who felt muscle pain after qualifying on Thursday against Palmeiras for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. He can still make other changes due to the wear and tear of the athletes.

Check out all the information for this Sunday’s game:

SÃO PAULO X FLUMINENSE

Date/time: 07/17/2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Morumbi, Sao Paulo (SP)

Arbitration: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa-GO), assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa-GO) and Bruno Boschilia (Fifa-PR)

Streaming: Rede Globo and Premiere

SAO PAULO: Jandrei, Rafinha (Luizão), Diego Costa and Léo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor (Patrick) and Welington; Luciano and Calleri (Eder). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

Embezzlement: Reinaldo, Alisson, Andrés Colorado, André Anderson, Walce, Caio, Luan and Arboleda, injured.

hanging: André Anderson, Calleri, Eder, Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia, Patrick and Reinaldo.

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Jhon Arias, Matheus Martins and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: Luan Freitas and David Braz, injured.

Phardened: David Braz, Yago, Felipe Melo and Manoel.