Saturday: bitter record of this epidemic in the country and in 13 provinces

O Japan had the worst overall of positive tests of this Epidemicclosing with 110,676bringing the accumulated sum to 10,228,981 people infected by coronavirus. It surpassed the peak of 104,000 cases of the sixth wave on February 5.

In addition, 13 provinces also embittered recordas okinawa, Aichi and Shizuoka.

The highest rate of infected people per 100,000 inhabitants is that of okinawawith 1,340, three times higher than the country average (410) and twice as many Tokyo (643) and Osaka (604). The second worst index is Shimane (926) and third, Kumamoto (812).

The situation is critical in okinawaas the occupancy rate of beds reached 61% and there are more than health professionals on leave to treat covid, therefore, there is a lack of professionals.

In the Tokai region, Aichi and Shizuoka had a record of new cases, and in nagoya were 2,544, while in Hamamatsu there were 642.

The provinces with the highest numbers are listed below.

Tokyo: 18,919 Osaka: 12,351 Kanagawa: 7,638 aichi: 7,269, record Fukuoka: 6,588, record Saitama: 6,115 Chiba: 5,429 Hyogo: 5,068 okinawa: 3,904, record

Other provinces with worrying numbers.

Kumamoto: 2,752, record

Shizuoka : 2,712, record

Kyoto: 2,214

Hokkaido: 1,928

Kagoshima: 1,701, record

Hiroshima: 1,342

Deaths, recoveries and patients undergoing treatment

the day had 20 deathsbeing 2 in Tokyo and 1 in each of the following prefectures: Mie, Saga, Hokkaido, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka, Miyazaki, Gifu, Iwate, Shimane, Hiroshima, Ehime, Kumamoto, Fukuoka, Ibaraki, Shizuka, Kagawa and Kagoshima.

went up to 701,970 the number of patients being treated for covidof which 107 are in serious condition.

In contrast, they are 9,495,427 people recovered from covid.

On Thursday (14) were held 111,158 PCR tests.

See the data of positive tests, by province in Japan. The ones marked in bold are the ones with record.

REGION PROVINCE TOTAL Hokkaido 1,928 Tohoku Aomori 975 Iwate 590 miyagi 958 akita 355 Yamagata 321 fukushima 586 Kanto Ibaraki 1,145 Tochigi 980 gunma 1,018 Saitama 6,115 Chiba 5,429 Tokyo 18,919 Kanagawa 7,638 Hokuriku Niigata 814 Toyama 460 Ishikawa 618 fukui 520 koshin Yamanashi 481 nagano 815 tokai gifu 1,208 Shizuoka 2,712 aichi 7,269 Mie 1,063 kinki Shiga 741 Kyoto 2,214 Osaka 12,351 Hyogo 5,068 nara 1,223 Wakayama 644 Chugoku Tottori 370 Shimane 915 okama 873 Hiroshima 1,342 Yamaguchi 770 Shikoku tokushima 335 Kagawa 593 Ehime 940 Kochi 427 Kyushu fukuoka 6,588 Saga 973 nagasaki 912 kumamoto 2,752 octa 1,097 Miyazaki 1,011 Kagoshima 1,701 okinawa 3,904 airports 15 GRAND TOTAL 110,676