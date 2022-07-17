Saturday: bitter record of this epidemic in the country and in 13 provinces

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Saturday: bitter record of this epidemic in the country and in 13 provinces 1 Views

SARS-CoV-2 (CDC)

O Japan had the worst overall of positive tests of this Epidemicclosing with 110,676bringing the accumulated sum to 10,228,981 people infected by coronavirus. It surpassed the peak of 104,000 cases of the sixth wave on February 5.

Advertising

In addition, 13 provinces also embittered recordas okinawa, Aichi and Shizuoka.

The highest rate of infected people per 100,000 inhabitants is that of okinawawith 1,340, three times higher than the country average (410) and twice as many Tokyo (643) and Osaka (604). The second worst index is Shimane (926) and third, Kumamoto (812).

The situation is critical in okinawaas the occupancy rate of beds reached 61% and there are more than health professionals on leave to treat covid, therefore, there is a lack of professionals.

In the Tokai region, Aichi and Shizuoka had a record of new cases, and in nagoya were 2,544, while in Hamamatsu there were 642.

The provinces with the highest numbers are listed below.

  1. Tokyo: 18,919
  2. Osaka: 12,351
  3. Kanagawa: 7,638
  4. aichi: 7,269, record
  5. Fukuoka: 6,588, record
  6. Saitama: 6,115
  7. Chiba: 5,429
  8. Hyogo: 5,068
  9. okinawa: 3,904, record

Other provinces with worrying numbers.

  • Kumamoto: 2,752, record
  • Shizuoka: 2,712, record
  • Kyoto: 2,214
  • Hokkaido: 1,928
  • Kagoshima: 1,701, record
  • Hiroshima: 1,342

Deaths, recoveries and patients undergoing treatment

the day had 20 deathsbeing 2 in Tokyo and 1 in each of the following prefectures: Mie, Saga, Hokkaido, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka, Miyazaki, Gifu, Iwate, Shimane, Hiroshima, Ehime, Kumamoto, Fukuoka, Ibaraki, Shizuka, Kagawa and Kagoshima.

went up to 701,970 the number of patients being treated for covidof which 107 are in serious condition.

In contrast, they are 9,495,427 people recovered from covid.

On Thursday (14) were held 111,158 PCR tests.

See the data of positive tests, by province in Japan. The ones marked in bold are the ones with record.

REGION

PROVINCETOTAL
Hokkaido1,928

Tohoku

Aomori975
Iwate590
miyagi958
akita355
Yamagata321
fukushima586

Kanto

Ibaraki1,145
Tochigi980
gunma1,018
Saitama6,115
Chiba5,429
Tokyo18,919
Kanagawa7,638

Hokuriku

Niigata814
Toyama460
Ishikawa618
fukui520

koshin

Yamanashi481
nagano815

tokai

gifu1,208
Shizuoka2,712
aichi7,269
Mie1,063

kinki

Shiga741
Kyoto2,214
Osaka12,351
Hyogo5,068
nara1,223
Wakayama644

Chugoku

Tottori370
Shimane915
okama873
Hiroshima1,342
Yamaguchi770

Shikoku

tokushima335
Kagawa593
Ehime940
Kochi427

Kyushu

fukuoka6,588
Saga973
nagasaki912
kumamoto2,752
octa1,097
Miyazaki1,011
Kagoshima1,701
okinawa3,904
airports15
GRAND TOTAL110,676
Fontes: News Digest, Ryukyu Shimpo, CBC TV, Shizuoka Shimbun e NHK

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Mega-Sena, contest 2,501, with a prize of R$ 3,899,470.54: result | lotteries

See the dozens drawn in the Mega-Sena contest 2,501, held this Saturday night (16), in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved