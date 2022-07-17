SBT fires journalist involved in the Klara Castanho case







SBT fired journalist Matheus Baldi, who joined the program “Fofocalizando” in May and became better known after appearing on “Fantástico” as the person responsible for leaking the pregnancy of Klara Castanho, a rape victim. He confirmed the cut on social media, after not appearing on the air this Friday, the 15th, pointing to the reduction of the program as a reason.

“I wasn’t on ‘Gossiping’ because I got there, talked to the director, and he explained to me that when I was hired, the show was an hour and forty minutes long. I was the youngest member of the show. time, that time was reduced”, he said.

“Now, with an hour, there were many participants for this length of time. So, it was necessary to make this adjustment. There was nothing more than that. I am very grateful to SBT and the program is incredible”, explained Baldi.

When Baldi’s participation in the leak of Klara Castanho’s pregnancy came to light, Chris Flores used his space in “Fofocalizando” to deny that the program had staged the matter before the actress spoke. At the time, Baldi also rejected being blamed for Klara’s exposure.

On the matter, he said that a very reliable source had spoken about Klara’s pregnancy over the phone – it turned out later that she had been a nurse at the hospital where the actress gave birth. He explained that he sent an email message to Castanho’s publicist to formalize the information. With the lack of feedback, he decided to publish the news on social media.

Minutes later, Baldi received a call from the advisor, who explained that it was not just a pregnancy, that Klara had been a victim of rape and the matter could not have leaked. The actress herself joined the call. He said she asked, “‘For God’s sake, for my life, delete this post, because I don’t want to talk about pregnancy.’ And I said ‘sure,’ and I deleted it.”

According to Baldi, the post was in the air for a few minutes, but the story ended up coming back with force soon after, in a surreal video by Antonia Fontenelle who accused Klara of being monstrous and committing a crime for giving the child for donation.

Klara was forced to spill all the details to the public, publishing a post on June 26 that she described as “the most difficult account of my life”. Despite this, another gossip columnist, Leo Dias, did not hold back and then published the child’s birth data, including time and place of birth, which are protected by law, further exposing the young woman.

“I never touched this story again and I can’t be held responsible for everything that later people, knowing what it was about, did,” Baldi said.