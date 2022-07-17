Secretive, Pedro Bial appears with his love and assumes who he is married to

In a very rare attitude, Pedro Bial showed who he is married to during a shopping trip

Pedro Bial is one of the most discreet presenters on TV Globo, unlike other stars who are always in the spotlight, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight, especially in his personal life. In a very rare click, the communicator was seen on a tour of a mall located in the South Zone of São Paulo, where he assumed who he is married to and appeared next to his wife, Maria Prata and the couple’s two daughters.

For those who don’t know, Pedro Bial and his partner are parents of two small girls, Laurafour years old, and Dora, of just one year. According to “Contigo”, the presenter was photographed by paparazzi walking alongside the heiresses, where they ate ice cream and played with an electric pet. Maria Prata also had fun with her family and was seen walking through the mall’s corridors in the electric cart.

It is worth noting that the presenter was rarely seen with his family on the show, one of the rare appearances was on “Mais Você”, led by Ana Maria Braga, where Pedro Bial shared a photo of the entire family, including his other three children. On the occasion, the communicator spoke about the pandemic and how close they were during social isolation.

“If there was one thing that the pandemic brought me – the pandemic that brought so much sadness, so much misfortune, to everyone, each one suffering in their own measure – it was the opportunity to see these little ones and live with them. Because I was strictly confined, almost two years”, said Pedro Bial to Ana Maria Braga.