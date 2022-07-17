see 5 news from Atlético-MG today

Credit: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG ended the preparations for the duel against Botafogo. However, the club was also highlighted by off-field details.

See, below, five news from Galo that rocked today (July 16, 2022):

Hulk returns to justice to answer for assault

According to information from Globo Esporte, the striker Hulk will be judged, once again, by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).

The attacker responds for physical aggression due to a move he played in the match against Coritiba.

Hulk was acquitted in the first instance, but the case will now be judged by the Plenary of the judiciary.

Atlético-MG fans revolt with manager

Several Galo fans used social media to vent against football executive Rodrigo Caetano.

That’s because the manager assured the permanence of coach Antônio ‘Turco’ Mohamed.

The professional was again questioned after the club was defeated by Flamengo 2-0, at the Maracanã stadium, and consequently eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

“The decision to continue Turco was unanimous. We have confidence in his work. We will always be attentive to the improvement of the team’s performance”, began Caetano, in an interview granted to Rádio Itatiaia.

“Right now, we opt for continuity, waiting for the reaction after a hard elimination”, added the leader.

Atlético-MG wins five awards in event

The first edition of Confu Sulamericana was held this year. And the alvinegro club was awarded in five categories.

They are the best football executive, best fan partner, best campaign, best commercial executive and best data professional. See the list below

Best football executive (Rodrigo Caetano)

Best supporter (Galo na Veia)

Best campaign (Manto da Massa)

Best commercial executive (Pedro Melo)

Best Data Professional (Pedro Picchioni)

Journalist pins Turco down and appoints new coach

TV Bandeirantes commentator and Radio Itatiaia professional, Héverton Guimarães evaluated that Antônio Mohamed will not stay at Galo, regardless of the final score in the match against Botafogo

The departure of the professional, however, has a condition: the athletic director has to seal an agreement with a coach before the match.

“I believe that, effectively, it will not last long, because there is no conviction in the work”, began Guimarães.

“There is no unity of the people who run the club. It’s a matter of time. It’s finding a coach and then Atlético-MG must change its commander”, he added.

Atlético-MG faces Botafogo, this Sunday (17), from 18h, at the Nilton Santos stadium. The duel between miners and cariocas is valid for round 17 of the Brasileirão Série A.

The probable Atletico lineup is formed by: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair (Otávio) and Nacho; Ademir (Vargas), Zaracho (Keno) and Hulk.