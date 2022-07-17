see here if you are entitled to receive

Attention workers with a signed wallet! You can receive from Caixa Econômica Federal a “big money” this July, adding two benefits. These are the birthday withdrawal and the extraordinary withdrawal, two ways of withdrawing the FGTS balance (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) made available by Caixa.

Workers who were born in July and opted for the birthday loot will receive the benefit this month. And it is also possible to have access to the extraordinary loot.

How to request the extraordinary withdrawal?

For those who have not yet made the request for the extraordinary withdrawal, you can request access to the money through the FGTS App. Then, it is necessary to update or confirm the registration, place the order in the “extraordinary withdrawal” menu and conclude in “request withdrawal”.

The expected release date and the amount to be received will appear on the screen after the request is completed in the app. The value can reach up to R$ 1,000.

Who can apply for the birthday withdrawal?

The birthday withdrawal is an optional right that allows the withdrawal of part of the FGTS account balance, only in the birthday month. However, in the event of dismissal, only withdrawal of the termination fine is allowed.

In the FGTS Application, you have the option of “anniversary withdrawal” and it is necessary to accept the adhesion term. Those who have a Caixa account can access the Caixa internet banking application, go to the FGTS option and then “anniversary withdrawal”.

See how much you can receive with FGTS withdrawals