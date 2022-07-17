Series B champion, Cruzeiro takes Novorizontino in full Mineiro

photo: Marco Ferraz/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro seeks the three points to open even more advantage at the top of Serie B With the expectation of a large audience in Mineiro, Cruzeiro will face Novorizontino-SP, this Sunday (17), at 4 pm, for the 18th round of Serie B. More than 40,000 fans have already guaranteed their presence in the duel. The game will be competitive, but, at the same time, festive, as Raposa secured the symbolic title of champion of the 1st round.

With Vasco’s defeat to Sampaio Corra, 3-1, on Saturday (15), Paulo Pezzolano’s team could not be reached again until the end of the first phase of Serie B. cruise has 38 points, while the team from Rio has 34. The next round will be the last of the turn.

Against Novorizontino, Raposa is trying to win again after two defeats (3-0 to Fluminense and 1-0 to Guarani) and a draw (1-1 against Ituano) in the last three games.

For the game, coach Paulo Pezzolano will not have midfielder Willian Oliveira, who has been diagnosed with an acromioclavicular dislocation in his right shoulder. He started the recovery process, but will be absent in the next matches.

In addition to the defensive midfielder, the Uruguayan coach will not be able to count on goalkeeper Gabriel Brazo, midfielder Joo Paulo and striker Jaj, all in the medical department. Striker Waguininho was not listed. He has been doing little to not exceed the limit of matches in Serie B, as he may leave Toca da Raposa II this year.

Midfielder Neto Moura, right-back Geovane and defender Z Ivaldo can return to the team. If the defender on loan from Furaco does not return, a defensive midfielder must fill the midfield, leaving the team in 4-4-2. The tendency, however, is for the team to play in 3-5-2.

opponent

Cruzeiro will meet former assistant Rafael Guanaes in Mineiro. He left the club on June 21 to take over the technical command of Novorizontino-SP.

Guanaes arrived at Cruzeiro in March of this year, after leaving Tombense, to be an assistant. In 2021, he commanded the team from Zona da Mata Mineira in the campaign for access to Serie B. On June 21, the celestial club announced his departure. In a bigger challenge, Guanaes returned to being a coach.

Guanaes’ goal is to keep Novorizontino in Serie B. Today, the São Paulo team occupies the 11th position in the competition, with 23 points. For the duel against Cruzeiro, he will have no embezzlement and send his best to the field. One of the team’s highlights is striker Douglas Baggio, the team’s top scorer in Serie B, with three goals.

Cruzeiro vs Novorizontino SP

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais (Geovane), Machado (Pedro Castro), Neto Moura, Daniel Jnior (Vitor Leque) and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor and Ed.

technician: Paulo Pezzolano

Novorizontino-SP

Lucas Frigeri; Willean Lepu, Walber, Jhony Douglas and Romrio; Gustavo Bochecha, Danielzinho and Diego Torres; Douglas Baggio, Bruno Costa and Ronaldo.

technician: Rafael Guanaes

Reason: 18th round of Serie B

Date: Sunday, July 16th, 2022

schedule: 4 pm

Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte

referee: Braulio Machado (SC)

Assistants: Kleber Gil (SC) and Eduardo da Rosa (MS)

fourth referee: Antonio da Silva (MG)

VAR: Gilberto Junior (PE)