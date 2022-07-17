Seven cities in SC sell gasoline below the state average price; see where it’s cheaper

Seven cities in Santa Catarina register the liter of regular gasoline below the state average valued at R$ 5.89, according to a survey carried out between July 10 and this Sunday (16).

According to a weekly survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) carried out in 20 cities in Santa Catarina, Araranguá, Criciúma, Itajaí, Joinville, Laguna, Tubarão and Xanxerê are part of the list of municipalities with prices below the state average.

In Jaraguá do Sul, the average value of regular gasoline is equivalent to the average price of the state: R$ 5.89.

Among the 20 municipalities in Santa Catarina surveyed, Tubarão recorded both the lowest average price (R$ 5.55) and the lowest minimum price (R$ 5.39). In the city, the highest value found was R$ 5.90.

Then comes Araranguá with a minimum price of R$ 5.50 and a maximum price of R$ 5.60; and Joinville with the lowest price per liter worth R$5.56 and the highest R$5.69.

The municipality that reached the highest average price in the entire state was Caçador, with a liter at R$ 6.46. In addition, it was the city that registered the station with the highest price of gasoline: R$ 6.54.

After Caçador, the highest average prices were registered for Videira, with R$6.31 and Concórdia, with R$6.24.

Check the average price of regular gasoline in the 20 cities surveyed: