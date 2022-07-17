Shaman Show at FIG is cancelled; see how the festival schedule looks this Saturday (16)

the rapper Shaman will no longer perform at the 30th Garanhuns Winter Festival. The show by the owner of the hit “Malvadão 3” was scheduled for this Saturday night (16), at the Mestre Dominguinhos stage.





According to the organization of the FIG, there was a problem in the delivery of documentation for the production of the singer from Rio de Janeiro, which would be a contract with the City of Garanhuns. On his social media, he recently posted photos in Slovenia and a short video in Italy.





To fill the vacant place in the program, the festival announced the singer from Rio Grande do Sul. Marina Elali. The DJs of Odara Odesce will complete the night.











The party at Praça Mestre Dominguinhos starts at 8pm, with singer Garanhuense Pedrinho Pontes. Afterwards, the singer of Nação Zumbi, Jorge Du Peixe, presents his solo project. He takes the stage at 9 pm, with the show “Baião Granfino”, which honors Luiz Gonzaga. Jorge Vercillo is the third attraction of the night on stage.





Earlier, at 18:00, the Bahian Mariene de Castro will perform again at the Reinaldo de Oliveira Theater, at Sesc de Garanhuns. She does another session of the show “Povo de Santo”, this time for the general public. O FIG 2022 started last Friday (15) and follow withwith schedule until the 31st of July.

