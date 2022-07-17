She had lung cancer without ever having smoked: ‘The floor opened up and I just cried’ – 07/17/2022

In addition to dealing with the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, psychologist Lenise Amorim, 41, had to face a silent illness that took her by surprise. When undergoing tests for a lump in her neck, she discovered that she had lung cancer, even though she had never smoked in her life. She was left without ground and had to treat the disease for months. Below, she tells her story:

“In October 2020, I decided to do tests and I felt that God was talking to me to see a lump in my neck. I had already had a biopsy, which showed nothing, and said it was benign. But I preferred to do it anyway.

I took x-rays, the professionals analyzed the images and the doctor reaffirmed that it was nothing in fact. But when the report was finalized, the result was inconsistent with my clinical picture. After that, the doctor asked the radiologists to better analyze the images.

In the exam, it ended up taking a little part of the lung, and I even had to resort to a third professional, since the first and second had not said anything.

He found an abnormality in my lung, was very careful and called attention to the organ. I looked for a head and neck surgeon and after the exam results I was diagnosed with primary neoplasm, which is lung cancer.

mix of emotions

Cancer is on the list of things you should never have. I lived a lot of emotions, it was horrible and I only thought about my daughter.

At the time, she was only six years old, but as difficult as it is, I believed that God was in control.

When I received the diagnosis, the floor opened up and, at first, I cried. I suffered before I knew it was cancer, I despaired, people think it’s a death sentence and believe it will be the end. I had to live my vulnerability.

I was startled, because I had never smoked, lived daily with a smoker or had people in the family with this cancer and I found it strange. Experts said it may have been a genetic mutation.

The disease was advanced and at stage level 3. But I didn’t feel anything, I didn’t have any symptoms. If I hadn’t checked the lump, I would never have found it, because I was never going to do a chest exam. If I took too long to find out, the cancer would affect the spine and other organs.

Start of treatment

From the date of my diagnosis until my discharge, there were seven months of follow-up. I had oral chemotherapy, targeted therapy and surgery. I used a medication that fights the cancer cell and is different from conventional chemotherapy.

Because of this more advanced medication, the side effects were milder. I also had surgery and removed a lobe and a half of the lung.

My life continued as normal as possible as I had a lot of will to live, but of course I had some side effects like vomiting, nausea and gastrointestinal problems. It’s a very strong bomb.

I responded well to the treatment and the cancer went away. After I heal, I continue to follow up and every six months I need to go to the doctor. Afterwards, that deadline will be spaced out by a year.”

What causes lung cancer?

This type of cancer is a neoplasm, a disease characterized by the disordered multiplication of lung cells. The condition tends to progress to a severe presentation.

According to the expert heard by Live wellis the cancer that kills the most in the world, with an incidence of 2 million and 200 thousand new cases every year.

Generally, 80% of diagnoses are related to tobacco consumption, but there are other causes. Exposure to carcinogens at work and others such as chromium, silica and cadmium.

As with Lenise, it can also occur due to genetic factors. However, although lung cancer cases are attributed to gene changes, such as mutations, they are not necessarily related to hereditary origin.

Most of the time, somatic changes occur within the lung and they can be detected by specific tests, which can be of molecular biology and also performed on the tumor itself.

Lung cancer is usually diagnosed late and, in 75% of cases, it is already a locally advanced disease.

To identify it, imaging tests are needed, often an X-ray or CT scan — which has more resolution and checks for smaller lesions. A biopsy is also required, which investigates lung nodules or masses.

Lung cancer rarely shows early symptoms and is often silent. The discovery can occur causally, through imaging changes or through screening strategies, which can be tests for people with risk factors, such as smokers.

When the person has signs, most of the time it is cough, shortness of breath, presence of blood in the respiratory secretion, weight loss, weakness and chest pain, which appear more in the late diagnosis.

When the disease is discovered, it is necessary to investigate how advanced it is, if there is already a local or regional lesion. After that, the professional will define the best treatment.

It can be done through surgery and drugs in combination with chemotherapy and radiation.

Regardless of the stage of the disease, knowing the molecular and genetic profile of the tumor is necessary. The treatment time is very individual and needs to be well targeted.

The best form of prevention is tobacco control policies and early diagnosis, which is based on the identification of suspected patients who have risk factors.

Source: Gustavo Faibischew Pradopulmonologist and coordinator of the Pulmonology Commission of the Brazilian Group of Thoracic Oncology.