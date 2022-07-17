Silvio Santos discards phenomenon program and has losses of millions

Silvio Santos misses the chance to have a phenomenon program on SBT

Silvio Santos had the chance to have ‘Formula 1’ under his belt. As soon as the contract with TV Globo ended, the transmission was free on the market and before Band closed until 2025, SBT had priority, but Patrícia Abravanel’s father barred.

According to Notícias da TV, executive Jayme Brito, who represents the person responsible for broadcasting Formula 1 in Brazil, was having lively conversations with José Roberto Maciel, at the time vice president of the Silvio Santos group, to close a deal.

Maciel is responsible for approving sporting events on SBT, so much so that he was the one who brought Libertadores to Silvio Santos’ channel. It is worth remembering that Globo regained control of the sporting event and SBT will only broadcast the Copa Sudamericana.

So, when Maciel was talking to Jayme Brito to close a deal, in the final phase, Silvio Santos gave up and blocked the arrival of the new venture at the station. The reason was that Rebeca Abravanel’s father didn’t want to mess with the schedule on Sundays, which he considers untouchable.

F1 broadcasts drop exactly on Sunday morning. Thus, Silvio Santos did not want to know about changing his precious day of the week and barred F1. In this way, the way was clear for Band, which did not take long to close the deal. After following the success of the program on the competitor, the channel tried to contract the transmission for the next year.

But, Band got ahead and soon closed the package until 2025. Behind the scenes of SBT, the news was seen as regret, after all, F1 is a blast in the rival and gives good numbers to the channel. Of course, Silvio Santos regretted the decision.