Simaria calls the police for Simone and throws her out of the mansion

Simaria allegedly called the police to Simone at the door of her mansion, in the midst of the war that the two live off stage.

The relationship between Simone and Simaria It may be more sour than you think. After the two announced a time at work as a duo, it seems that the sisters had a Homeric fight that even involved the police.

Keila Jimenez, from the R7 portal, reported that the two have not spoken for more than a month. Recently, Simone tried to reconcile with her relative, but to no avail. Because of that, she went to Simaria’s house, but there was a big fight between them.

Vicente Escrig’s ex threatened to call the police for her sister if she didn’t leave her house. She does not want to receive visitors in her luxurious mansion, let alone talk about the subject that has become the great controversy of music in recent weeks.

END OF DOUBLE?

To top it off, Simaria also convened lawyers to deal with breaches of contract and bureaucratic issues involving her work with her sister. There will be an audit soon, and several concerts by the two may be canceled by the end of the year.

The duo’s schedule is also frozen, that is, no new shows will be scheduled. Everything indicates that the artist is firm in the decision not to work with Simone anymore and the duo can announce an end at any moment.

“They never liked each other”, Simaria opens up scandal with Kaká Diniz, Simone’s husband, and detonates Simaria indirect shrapnel, after police and breakup with Simone and brother-in-law: “Not an imitation of you” Simone explodes with truth about her relationship with Kaká and Simaria, after news of a fight and the end of the duo

MANY FIGHTS

For those who don’t remember, the fights started on stage, when the two had a falling out during a show because of Simaria’s delay. The singer, then, gave interviews to Leo Dias and to “Domingo Espetacular”, from Record, affirming the conflict between the two and making it clear that she does not need to stay until the end of her life in a “duplinha”.