Simaria opens up scandal with Kaká Diniz, Simone’s husband, and detonates

Simaria does not have a good relationship with Kaká Diniz, Simone’s husband

simaria it was once again a subject in the media and this time because of an attitude that had a lot of repercussions. The singer, after leaving the stage and the possible friction with Simone, decided to stop following a series of famous people on her social networks. However, three unfollows in particular gained more prominence.

Firstly, Simaria unfollowed her sister, and she no longer follows the duo’s profile on social media. With this, a series of comments from the public emerged, suggesting that the singer was willing to put an end to the partnership with Simone, after years on the road.

In addition to her career, another point that draws attention is Simaria’s personal relationships. The confusion started after the controversial interview that the singer gave to Leo Dias, from Metrópoles. At the time, she highlighted that she was always criticized by Simone, whether in the way she dressed or expressed herself.

In fact, the other unfollow that gained notoriety was the one that the singer gave to Kaká Diniz, Simone’s husband. It’s not just today that there are comments in the media that the two don’t like each other. So much so that netizens even said that “they really hate each other”, “they never liked each other” and “this is nothing new”.

SIMONE SPEAKS ABOUT ALLEGED FIGHT BETWEEN KAKÁ DINIZ WITH SISTER-IN-LAW

Recently, Simone denied the rumors that Simaria and Kaká Diniz can’t stand each other. “This is a lie, this was invented, it is not correct. Thank my good God everyone gets along great. We respect Simaria’s space, she respects mine… We really understand each other”, she snapped.

It is worth remembering that Leo Dias was responsible for spreading the news. According to the journalist, the businessman always wanted his wife to go solo. After all the fuss, Simone’s husband ended up speaking out. He denied all the rumors and assumed how attached his wife is to her sister.