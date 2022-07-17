Simaria shows photo with Simone after unfollowing her sister: ‘Bless the families’ – Entertainment









Since the beginning of the controversy with Simone, Simaria has acted with discretion on social networks. On Saturday afternoon (16), however, the singer published phrases with motivational messages and a video in which she shows family photos. Among the portraits that the country girl filmed, there was one in which she appears hugging her sister, who she recently stopped following.

Simaria filmed a wall on which there were several pictures hanging, with religious music Bless the Families Lord Amen background. The portraits that the artist showed are of herself and her children, and in one of them she appears hugging her brothers Simone and Caio Mendes.











Before the publication, the sertaneja also shared two motivational phrases. “Be smooth, but let the f*ck be cocked,” reads the first post. “If it’s difficult, I’ll do it now, if it’s impossible, give me 5 minutes to prepare,” says the second publication.

The country duo is in the midst of a controversy. After Simaria criticized her sister in an interview, she left the stage and Simone has fulfilled her professional obligations alone. Recently, the controversy gained another chapter when Simaria unfollowed her sister on social media.