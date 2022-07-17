Simone shows her children at the mansion and a prank that went wrong

Simone shows her children at the mansion and reveals her firstborn’s reaction with a joke

The singer Simone took advantage of the moments of rest at home to have fun with her two children. The famous is a proud mother of a couple of children. The artist’s eldest son is named Henry. The boy is seven years old. The youngest, little Zaya, is one year and four months old. The two heirs are the result of the singer’s marriage to the businessman Kaka Diniz.

The famous classmate has fulfilled the intense schedule of professional commitments. The singer has performed alone at concerts, after her older sister simaria step away from the stage to take care of health. The duo’s break was announced in a statement on the singers’ official profile. Despite the departure from the spotlight being amidst many rumours, Simone whenever he can, he emphasizes the importance of his sister in his life.

After performing in the city of Bom Jesus, in Rio Grande do Sul, the little friend returned home where she had fun with her heirs in their mansion. The artist even took the opportunity to play a prank on her eldest son. The singer joined trend shoes – a game that became popular on a social network. The prank consists of videos in which a person asks their children to put on their shoes to help in a fight, to test if the person would help.

That’s what the singer decided to do with Henry. The firstborn started not understanding the situation, but he didn’t hesitate and ran through the family mansion to get his shoe. Before going up the stairs he still showed the famous mom the blows of Kung Fu What would you do to defend it? The boy put on his shoes for the martial art and went to the door to wait for whoever was threatening to fight with his mother.

“Waiting. This one loves me. Played my baby. I love you my son,” he said. Simone having fun registering the firstborn falling for the prank. However, not everyone had fun. The artist also revealed that her son did not like it when he realized that he fell for the joke. Henry told his mother that he called his father to tell him about his mother’s prank. The countrywoman told her son that he would later talk to Kaká.

Tell us what you think!