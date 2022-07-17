simple sign of affection takes girl to hospital after infection

Even if it is a form of affection, care must be taken when kissing children, especially small ones. An alert report on the subject was published on the profile of the American blog The Crone’s Cottage, on Facebook. Whoever wrote it is the person responsible for the page. According to her, in April of this year, when she had a cold, she gave her daughter Aubree a kiss on the cheek (age undisclosed), as a simple act of affection.

However, on April 25, the girl had a pimple on her face that grew and then disappeared. “Over the days, the wound got bigger and started to get infected. She started having a fever and acting like she was sick. She stopped eating and didn’t even get up from the couch. We took her to an emergency room on the 27th and 29th. Both times she was diagnosed with impetigo and sent home with a topical ointment to apply to the area.

+ Omicron infection offers weak and short-lived immunity, says research

The problem is, shortly afterward, the spot doubled in size, the fevers returned, and Aubree felt sick again. “This time we took her to a children’s hospital where she was immediately admitted due to the infection. She started taking strong antibiotics and antibodies to fight the disease.”

According to the person responsible for the blog The Crone’s Cottage, the daughter spent four days in the pediatric unit. After examining the wound, doctors revealed that the child had acquired the herpes simplex virus (also known as cold sores). “Since I had a cold sore that wasn’t fully healed and was playing kiss-ass with my daughter, I passed the virus to her through a small pimple on her face. This is something you hear about but never think would actually happen to you.”

The child was already at home, but being medicated with antibiotics at the time of publication of the report. “Don’t kiss babies when you have a cold sore. Don’t kiss them when you feel one is coming. Don’t kiss them even if the wound is ‘healed’. If the wound is visible, it can be passed on to someone else,” the mother warns on Facebook.