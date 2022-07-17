slowdown in the Chinese economy exacerbates crisis in Brazil

posted on 07/16/2022 06:00



The scenario of a global recession is increasingly likely, in the opinion of analysts, especially after China recorded a lower-than-expected economic performance in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of this year. There was a consensus that the activity of the Asian country would present a weaker performance, due to the lockdowns of several cities due to new outbreaks of covid-19. However, the annualized increase of only 0.4% in the quarter ended in June — announced yesterday by the Chinese authorities — was well below the 1% increase expected by the market and was the worst result of the historical series, which began in 1992, disregarding the 6.9% drop in the first quarter of 2020, the height of the pandemic.

The Chinese GDP still showed a strong deceleration in relation to the performance of the previous quarter, when it grew 4.8%. According to US news agency data, major investment banks have repeatedly cut their forecasts for China’s GDP this year, and the assessment is that the Chinese economy is “at rock bottom”. The median of the estimates was 3.4% at the end of June and the Chinese government’s official forecast for this year, announced in March, was 5.5%. Another worrying indicator of the week was that of inflation in the United States, which shot up to 9.1% in the 12 months ended in June – the highest level since November 1981. The result made analysts increase their bets on a stronger monetary tightening in USA, which should slow the growth of the world’s largest economy and contribute to a global recession, as the European Union, due to the war in Ukraine, also faces difficulties to grow.





Dependency

“China growing little means less global demand, but it has a particular factor for Brazil. The country is the one that most depends on China and, with the Chinese economy slowing, this means that we will have a worsening in the balance of payments. have a great relief from inflation because, with the fiscal worsening that is messing up the exchange rate, we will continue in an unfavorable situation, even with a drop in commodity prices”, warned economist Simão Davi Silber, professor at the Faculty of Economics and Administration at the University of São Paulo (FEA-USP). For him, Brazil should have a bigger recession than other countries because, despite the Brazilian Central Bank having advanced in the monetary tightening, it will be necessary to continue raising interest rates and keep the basic rate of the economy (Selic) high for longer. “The side effect of this situation is that 2023 is lost for the Brazilian economy. This year, due to the recovery of the service sector, due to the cooling of the pandemic, the country can grow between 1.7% and 1.8%”, stresses Silber.

This increasingly uncertain economic and political scenario — aggravated by the worsening of the fiscal situation, especially after the enactment of Pec Kamikaze, which creates more legal uncertainty and investor mistrust in the maintenance of fiscal rules — only increases the risk premiums of the public debt. Yesterday, for example, according to a survey by Necton Investimentos, the real interest rate (discounting inflation) paid by public bonds returned to the level of April 2015, time of the impeachment vote of then President Dilma Rousseff (PT). One-year government bonds pay 7.62% per annum, “slightly higher than in April 2015” when the congressional votes took place.

According to economist Alberto Ramos, research director for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, a global recession will be “another headwind against Brazil’s economy” and, therefore, a scenario of contraction in activity is not ruled out. He recalls that the country has several problems that play against growth: double-digit inflation, political uncertainty ahead and contractionary monetary policy. Ramos also points out that, despite the fact that commodity prices are falling due to the perspective of a retraction in the global economy, next year, the government’s collection will not be as favorable for an increase in spending, as it happened this year, contributing to a even worst. “We are going to move towards a mediocre GDP, close to zero, with a probability of falling, and with a debt that clearly tends to be growing”, he reinforces.

Former finance minister and partner at Tendências Consultoria, Maílson da Nóbrega, agrees that an external scenario with a strong slowdown in China increases the chances of a recession in Brazil next year. According to him, the negative impacts of the Kamikaze PEC from 2023 also play against the country. Approved in the violation of constitutional, regimental and fiscal rules to create a package of benefits of R$ 41.2 billion outside the spending ceiling, it is another one of the fiscal bombs armed for the next government, since the PEC dos Precatórios — which defaulted on a good part of the government’s judicial debts.

Tendências is revising projections for 2023 GDP, currently at 1%. “The bias is downwards, because the country cannot grow above its potential, which is around 1%. And there are several winds against the economy in the next year. should start from the third quarter of this year”, adds Nóbrega.