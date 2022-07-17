Sósia de Marília Mendonça records music by a composer who wrote the singer’s hits; VIDEO | Santa Catarina

THE singer doppelganger Marília Mendonça is about to release a song made by one of the composers of the “queen of suffering”. Renno Poeta, who created some of the singer’s hits, offered the song “That place” (listen above) to Santa Catarina Juliana Cavalheiro 36, who went viral on social media because of the resemblance to the artist.

Renno is the author of “Forget me if you can” and “everyone will suffer“, which appear in the list of the most listened to songs by Spotify users in Brazil.

The composer told g1 SC that “Aquele Lugar” was composed in 2022 for the sertanejas Maiara and Maraísa, who heard the song, but did not record it. The song was then offered to Juliana, because of her resemblance to the singer.

A cashier in Chapecó, in the west of Santa Catarina, Juliana became known on the internet in March this year after being recorded on the floor of a bus stop, on her way back from work, singing “Everyone But You“(watch below).

The video record was initially made and shared on the internet by a trader in the region, who was surprised by the similarity between Juliana and the sertaneja.

To g1 SC, Juliana told that, at the time, had around 1,200 followers on Instagram. On Saturday (16), a few months after it went viral, there were 115,000.

With the repercussion, the artist left the West of Santa Catarina and moved to São Paulo to invest in her singing career. She says that the song is already recorded and, along with the manager, is preparing for the release in the coming weeks. Another five songs will still be produced in 2022.

“There will be concerts with the participation of renowned artists. I can’t say the names right now, but my heart is beating fast”, he says.

Despite the traits that remind Marília Mendonça, Juliana plans to trace an authorial path, without forgetting the tribute to the singer. The presentations, based on country music, for example, will be divided into two blocks: one with its own songs; the second, with hits by the artist from Goiás.

Similarity and contact with Marília’s mother

A declared fan of Marília Mendonça, Juliana says she never thought to look like her.

“It wasn’t intentional. People close to me started to compare me. I loved this idea of ​​being a little bit of her, I always liked to sing her songs”, she comments.

The similarity, however, led her to meet Marília Mendonça’s mother, who watched the video made at the bus stop and followed Juliana on a social network. “I wondered if she would say something against it. But she is a wonderful person, super humble. She praised me a lot”, she reports.

