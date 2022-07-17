Spooky! Auxílio Brasil consignee has annual interest of almost 100%

The Senate recently approved the project that allows the contracting of the payroll loan through the Auxílio Brasil program. The limit is up to 40% of the benefit. Although there is this extra possibility, you must be careful, since interest rates are high and a good part of the income can be compromised.

The same goes for Brazilians who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC). In this way, beneficiaries who use the payroll loan can commit up to 40% of the benefit to the installments, since the amount is always discounted before payment.

Consignment of Aid Brazil

The possibility of taking out a payroll loan through Auxílio Brasil encourages many Brazilians. Despite this, the economists’ orientation is for interested parties to exercise great caution and plan as well as the bills will be before hiring.

For example: those who receive BRL 400 from Auxílio Brasil can start to receive only BRL 240, since the rest of the amount – on average BRL 160 – would be used to pay off the installment of the payroll loan.

The concern is due to the fact that income can be compromised for a long time. In addition, when thinking about the importance of income transfer for families that receive benefits, the fear is even greater.

After all, the understanding is that these Brazilians have little or no ability to afford expenses that compromise most of the budget. With that, accounts essential such as food, water and electricity may end up even more affected.

The average interest on payroll for Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries reaches 5.85% per month. That’s almost 100% per year. With the approval of the project in the Senate, those who receive the amounts from the government have already started to come across numerous offers to hire the payroll loan.