Spotted: Fiat Argo 2023 goes for distribution

The Fiat Argo 2023 is already being distributed to the Italian brand’s dealership network in Brazil, with 600 points of sale receiving the product across the country.

In a snapshot taken by the reader Everton Júnior on the Fernão Dias highway, the BR-381, near Betim-MG, the Argo 2023 appears filling a stork trailer on its way to dealers.

From what can be seen, the Argo 2023 arrives with a new front grille, bringing different aesthetic elements and with the Fiat name well highlighted, as well as a redesigned bumper.

It features a new lower grille with a black finish and integrated fog lights, making the Fiat hatch look more sober.

At the rear, the taillights continue, as does the bumper, further highlighting the rear air deflector pronounced over the rear porthole.

Being spotted in the Drive version, the Fiat Argo 2023 will hit the market with more connectivity and an increase in safety is also expected, adopting driver assistance systems.

In terms of mechanics, the Argo 2023 should keep the Firefly 1.0 6V and 1.3 8V engines, already duly updated for the Proconve L7.

Thus, the 1.0 should have 71 horsepower in gasoline and 75 horsepower in ethanol, while the 1.3 will be between 98 horsepower in the petroleum derivative and 107 horsepower in the vegetable fuel.

The best will be the integration of a CVT automatic gearbox with Sport and manual mode, in addition to paddle shifts on the steering wheel for versions such as Drive and Trekking.

With a lower positioning in the Stellantis group, the Fiat Argo 2023 should focus on volumes and the search for leadership, something that the brand will be committed to after the departure of Gol.

1.0 Turbo engine with CVT should be left for a later plan, even more so with the lack of chips that affects Fiat’s strategy, which is thus forced to focus on product simplification.

With the Argo 2023, the Cronos 2023 will soon arrive, also updated with 1.0 and 1.3 engines, in addition to CVT.

Thanks to Everton.