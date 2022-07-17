Stênio Garcia and wife give an interview for the first time after controversy

Actor Stênio Garcia and his wife Marilene Saade gave an interview to a television station for the first time since the controversy that went viral this week. The full story will air this Sunday (17) on Domingo Espetacular, a Record TV program that starts at 7:30 pm. Last Tuesday night (12), Marilene forcibly took the actor out of an interview for not wearing a mask.

Stênio’s wife was heavily criticized on social media for the act. After the situation had negative repercussions, the couple has been trying to convince followers that the relationship is full of respect and love. Marilene commented on the criticism: “The whole of Brazil is accusing me of an abusive relationship. A toxic relationship, that I alienate him in his head. They say I mistreat him off-camera. And in our relationship there is only love, respect, empathy. I treat him like a prince,” he said.

The actor defended his wife after being aware of the criticism from the fans: “I, sometimes, am a bit rebellious, and she, sometimes, needs to force some things on me”. He also supported her, saying that he is not mistreated and that he is happy with the relationship: “Marilene has always taken care of me. I am alive and healthy thanks to her; you accused her of aggression, it’s absurd”, said the artist.

Among the people who criticized Marilene’s attitude, is the journalist Sônia Abrão, who was scared by the situation: “It is unforgivable, unacceptable that a person is treated this way. You can talk for ten hours, nothing will justify this kind of thing. want to reverse. This is not knowing the true meaning of the word care. If you love, you care without this aggressiveness. You don’t expose the person you love. In fact, you shouldn’t expose and humiliate any human being, but she did it with her own husband and still thinks she’s covered in reason, still victimizes herself”, she commented.