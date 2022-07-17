Stênio Garcia’s wife defends herself from accusations: ‘I treat like a prince’ | TV



Stênio Garcia and Marilene Saade talk about controversy in an interview on ‘Domingo Espetacular’ – Disclosure / Record TV

Published 07/16/2022 09:22 | Updated 07/16/2022 09:29

Rio – Stênio Garcia and his wife, Marilene Saade, opened the game about the controversy that stirred social networks recently. In an interview that will air on “Sunday Spectacular” this weekend, on Record TV, the 90-year-old actor and his wife tried to end the attacks that the actress has suffered for interrupting a conversation with the artist in an aggressive way.

“I, sometimes, am a bit rebellious, and she needs to force some things on me,” Stênio told reporter Fabiana Oliveira. Marilene, in turn, defended herself from the criticism she has received, being accused of “humiliating” the actor in the video that went viral last Wednesday. “The whole of Brazil is accusing me of an abusive relationship. A toxic relationship, which I alienate in your head. They say I mistreat you off camera. And in our relationship there is only love, respect, empathy. I treat him like a prince” , she said.

Remember the controversy

Stênio Garcia and Marilene Saade starred in a climactic moment last Tuesday, when the actor’s wife forcibly removed the artist from an interview he was giving to a YouTube channel. In a few seconds, the actress covered her husband’s mouth and dragged him away from the journalist with whom he was talking without a face protection mask, which would have motivated Marilene’s attitude.

“You can’t get coronavirus, you haven’t caught it until now,” said the actress, after trying to force her husband to wear a mask. The actor even tried to call for help and appealed: “Let me finish”. “No, sorry”, fired Marilene, ending the interview that was carried out by youtuber Marcos Bulques, from the channel Conectação Interview.

On Wednesday, the actress used Instagram to share a video in which she clarifies what happened. According to the famous, the 90-year-old actor was not allowed by doctors to go without a mask because of a heart problem. “The doctors gave me an errand, they said, ‘Don’t let him take off his mask.’ I swore to three doctors that he wouldn’t take his mask off at any time, not a second. I would take it off,” he said.

Check the moment: