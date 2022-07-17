Stênio Garcia’s wife defends herself from accusations: ‘I treat like a prince’ | TV

Stênio Garcia and Marilene Saade talk about controversy in an interview on ‘Domingo Espetacular’Disclosure / Record TV
Published 07/16/2022 09:22 | Updated 07/16/2022 09:29
Remember the controversy
Stênio Garcia and Marilene Saade starred in a climactic moment last Tuesday, when the actor’s wife forcibly removed the artist from an interview he was giving to a YouTube channel. In a few seconds, the actress covered her husband’s mouth and dragged him away from the journalist with whom he was talking without a face protection mask, which would have motivated Marilene’s attitude.
“You can’t get coronavirus, you haven’t caught it until now,” said the actress, after trying to force her husband to wear a mask. The actor even tried to call for help and appealed: “Let me finish”. “No, sorry”, fired Marilene, ending the interview that was carried out by youtuber Marcos Bulques, from the channel Conectação Interview.
On Wednesday, the actress used Instagram to share a video in which she clarifies what happened. According to the famous, the 90-year-old actor was not allowed by doctors to go without a mask because of a heart problem. “The doctors gave me an errand, they said, ‘Don’t let him take off his mask.’ I swore to three doctors that he wouldn’t take his mask off at any time, not a second. I would take it off,” he said.
Check the moment:
Guys, Stênio Garcia’s wife interrupting the interview out of nowhere and dragging the man away. I’m passed! pic.twitter.com/oM08AanMJd
— Thiago Pasqualotto (@thiago_p) July 13, 2022