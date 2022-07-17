STJ decision on health plans reduces access to childhood cancer treatment, say doctors – 07/15/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Leaders of the Brazilian Society of Pediatric Oncology (Sobope) claim that the decision that exempts health plans from paying for procedures not included in the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) list may affect the availability of cancer treatments and reduce the chances of children being cured. affected by cancer. The sentence was given by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) last month.

Table of Contents MAP

DANGER

SLICE

TIME

HAMMER

WAVES

MAP

Brazil has about 8,500 new cases of pediatric cancer per year, according to the latest projection by Inca (National Cancer Institute).

DANGER

According to the president of Sobope, Neviçolino Pereira de Carvalho Filho, and the coordinator of the precision medicine committee of the entity, Elvis Terci Valera, around 20% of patients with the disease would benefit from some new therapy available today. That possibility, however, was drastically reduced after the STJ’s decision, they claim.

SLICE

According to oncologists, the individualization of treatments, the so-called precision medicine, is sometimes more effective than other conventional methods. “With the exhaustive role, the judicialization could become an even more exhausting and lengthy process for families and children with cancer, where the time variable has a very particular meaning”, evaluate the doctors.

TIME

“Missing the time to use the appropriate treatments in pediatric oncology means exposing the patient to significantly decrease their chances of cure.”

HAMMER

According to the decision of the STJ, the operator is not obliged to pay for a procedure if there is a similar option on the ANS list — there are some exceptions. Until then, denials of meeting individual demands were taken to different levels of the Judiciary.

WAVES

Presenter Karyn Bravo and music producer João Marcello Bôscoli attended, on Monday night (11), an event commemorating the 45th anniversary of Rádio Cultura FM, at Teatro B32, in São Paulo. Maestro Julio Medaglia also visited there.