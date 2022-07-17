Stores reopen on March 25 after demolition starts – 07/16/2022 – Daily life

The stores on Rua Comendador Abdo Schahin, in the 25 de Março region, in downtown São Paulo, should be allowed to reopen between this Saturday (16) and Sunday (17), after the start of cleaning work on the building and the preparation of the building that caught fire for demolition.

The building that burned down last Sunday (10) — and which had the flames put out after 60 hours of work by firefighters — is located at number 78 of Abdo Schahin. Since then, the road was closed and the shops closed.

With the release, only two stores will remain closed because they are inside the isolation area of ​​the building, which will be surrounded by fences and will take up half of the street between numbers 102 and 70. The stores are next to the building, one on the left and the other on the right.

Only pedestrians and loading and unloading vehicles will be able to travel on Comendador Abdo Schahin Street. There is still no forecast for the normalization of the flow of vehicles on the road.

The building should have a screen along its entire length and tray-shaped structures to prevent stones or materials from falling and hitting pedestrians, as Marcos Monteiro, secretary of Siurb (Municipal Secretariat for Urban Infrastructure and Works), explained in an interview this Saturday.

“We have a more critical situation in the masonry, the protection by trays needs to be done so as not to injure people who are passing under”, he said.

After this stage, work will begin to clean the floors, removing stone fragments and slab and wall structures, as well as materials that were in stores and warehouses.

The team that will prepare the building and the demolition will start the work after the conclusion of the expertise by the Civil Police, scheduled to end this Saturday.

According to Monteiro, the demolition will be carried out inside the building, without the use of large machinery. The measure was also adopted to avoid causing more inconvenience to those who circulate around the building.

Demolition will begin with the upper floors, from the tenth to the seventh, which were the most affected. After this stage, a new inspection will tell if the other floors are also condemned.

There is no word on how long the demolition will take to complete.

The merchants accepted the demolition proposal made by the city hall and the beginning of the works was scheduled for this Saturday. The building had 79 stores, offices and warehouses, as well as a cafeteria. The municipal management itself will pay the company responsible for the demolition and send the invoice to the building owners.

There is no estimate of the damage. According to the spokesperson for the condominium owners, Cleinaldo Simões, the loss for traders will be measured by the drop in income from the stores, the damage to the property and the costs of demolition and the eventual construction of a new building.

Monteiro says that there are preserved areas inside the building on the lower floors. “All the sets in the back were compromised, with the exception of the first floor where the cafeteria and kitchen were. On the ground floor there was damage, mainly in the store at the back. The three sets on the ground floor are also preserved”, he said.

According to the Fire Department, the building that caught fire had the request to obtain the AVCB (Auto de Vistoria do Fire Department) in progress, but the license was not issued because of irregularities “not remedied by the person in charge”.

Asked what the irregularities were, the corporation said that this data is restricted to authorities and owners. The spokesperson for the tenants did not know what problems were found in the fire department inspection.

Despite not having the AVCB, the building had a regular status with the city hall and had the municipal license, the AVS (Security Verification Auto), since 2008, according to the Contru (Property Use Control) report carried out after the inspection that found the risk of collapse.

To obtain the AVS, according to the city hall, the owners of a property need to present “the current AVCB or certificate of operation of the safety equipment with a copy of the project approved by the Fire Department”.

The AVS has no expiration date, but it can be revoked if the property undergoes changes in the structure or use.

According to the owner’s spokesperson, the AVCB request was forwarded to the fire department because shopkeepers started to use the rooms as warehouses. Simões was unable to say, however, when the request for a new AVCB was made, but states that “it has been a few years”.

The fire started around 9 pm on Sunday (10) after an explosion on the third floor, according to a witness heard by the Civil Police. Two firefighters were injured in the firefighting.

Altogether, according to the city hall, nine buildings were partially or totally closed. There was a collapse of the structure of the Matsumoto store, which is on Barão de Duprat Street, and the roof of the church, on Cavalheiro Basílio Jafet Street. These properties were sealed with siding at the entrances.