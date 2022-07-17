Substitute for Vítor Pereira explains Corinthians’ difficulty against Ceará

Auxiliary Filipe Almeida was the one who commanded Timão in the defeat, in turn, against Vozão

O Corinthians lives a good season under the command of the Portuguese coach Victor Pereira. He is the deputy leader of Brazilian championshipin addition to qualifying for the quarterfinals of Brazil’s Cup and gives Liberators cup.

However, the excess of games seems to be starting to take a heavy toll. This Saturday, the 16th, the Corinthians faced the Cearáin Castelão, and, in turn, ended up defeated, in a duel valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian championship.

Who was in front of the team against Vozão was the assistant of Victor Pereira, Filipe Almeida (Portuguese coach is suspended). After the duel, in a press conference, Filipe Almeida spoke about the difficulty of facing the marathon of the Brazilian calendar.

“There’s no need to find excuses. It’s not just physical exhaustion, it’s mental exhaustion, a series of consecutive games. Cup, which for the advantage we had was to recover players, but we knew, and the game proved, how difficult it was. It didn’t allow us to recover the players we wanted. There are no miracles, unfortunately today the team showed up with wear and tear. When she’s not fresh with ideas, logically she starts to miss passes, simple decisions that we usually do well and don’t get”, he pointed out. Filipe Almeida.

O Corinthianseven without the presence of the technician Victor Pereiraenters the field again this coming Wednesday (20), at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena, to face the coritibafor the 18th round of the Brazilian championship.