Santos is going through an unstable phase of the season, doesn’t get a positive sequence and can finish the round in 12th place

Santos lost this Saturday (16) to Avaí. In a match held in Ressacada, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão, Santa Catarina won the score 1-0. After the eliminations in the Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, Peixe has only the Serie A dispute as a commitment for the rest of the season. year. Under protests on social media, torcida charges for general change in the Club.

The regretful scenes seen during the week, after the disqualification to Corinthians, represent in the worst way what Santos lives. The instability in the institution ended up causing enormous difficulty for the Club to hire a new football director. With the departure of Edu Dracena, who resigned after falling in Sudamericana to Deportivo Táchira, replacements were sought.

After many attempts with various names, Newton Drummond accepted the responsibility of taking over the football of Alvinegro Praiano. In the midst of the crisis experienced in Peixe, Santos went to Florianópolis to face Avaí. The goal that culminated in the defeat came in the first half, from a penalty, charged by Bissoli. With the final whistle, the steering wheel Camacho said that the early goal hindered the entire strategy of the São Paulo team.

“I think today we paid for the first half, which was not good. We conceded an early goal and that made their team pull back a little and make it difficult. In the second half, we created a little, but it was a frank exchange. Now it’s time to get your head straight. We only have the Brazilian Championship and on Wednesday we have a game against Botafogo, which is very important, at home. You have to win anyway for us to climb more and more in the table”, analyzes Camacho.

The team from the coast of São Paulo temporarily occupies the 9th position in the Brasileirão table. With possible combinations of results, the team can reach the 12th place. Santos’ next commitment is on Wednesday (20), against Botafogo, in Vila Belmiro. So far, Peixe has seven draws and the same number of wins and losses, five, accumulating 22 points in the competition.