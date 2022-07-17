Medicines, drugs or medicines, call it what you want: the development of substances that help humans to pass through diseases safely goes through the entire history of our species, growing alongside scientific and, of course, medical advances. To remember the balms that stood out the most, we prepared a list of the 10 most important remedies in history.

The criteria for the list are twofold: first, we’ll talk about drugs targeting the conditions that most threaten our lives, as figuring out ways to combat them has given us a basis for eliminating or lessening the severity of things that would previously kill us. We then considered the scale of drug use in question and the number of people who could be treated.

10. Ether

Ether was very useful as an anesthetic, but its use was abandoned due to the risk of explosion, as it is a volatile substance (Image: Danny S./CC-BY-3.0)

Used as a medicine for the first time in 1846, ether was already known 300 years before its use, but its potential as an anesthetic had not yet been discovered. Before him, from simple surgeries to amputations, they were basically performed by holding the patient in brute force. From the ether, we were able to suppress the brain activity of patients to the point of performing complex operations without pain.

In recent decades, medicine has managed to develop more effective and modern anesthetics, but the basis for treating people without necessarily feeling all the procedures was given by this important substance.

9. HIV Protease Inhibitors

Currently, AIDS can be inhibited in the host of the HIV virus through the use of drugs (Image: AtlasComposer/Envato Elements)

Infections with the HIV virus began to be documented globally in 1981: four years later, medicine was able to identify it as the agent that caused the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS, or AIDS). During the 1990s, a very important drug category for the treatment of the disease emerged: protease inhibitors.

HIV protease inhibitors, while not the first drugs against the virus, were able to help doctors lower the levels of the disease (with the help of other drugs) enough that patients did not develop AIDS, even while hosting the pathogen. Of the 23 drugs distributed by the Unified Health System (SUS) against the disease, 9 are protease inhibitors.

8. Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy began in the 1940s, but has evolved a lot to this day (Image: bialasiewicz/envato)

Mustard gas, first used as a weapon during World War I, was one of the first agents used to treat cancer in the 1940s — despite killing cancer cells, it also severely damaged healthy cells, reducing survival rates. of patients.

Then, the first drug that proved its usefulness against cancer in particular was methotrexate, which cured a choriocarcinoma in 1956. In the following decades, advances in chemotherapy included several improvements in drugs and treatment methods, increasing the survival rates of patients. considerably.

Currently, the amount of chemotherapeutic agents and programs to detect the disease in early stages contribute greatly to the quality of life of cancer patients around the world.

7. Chlorpromazine or amplictil

Chlorpromazine was the first antipsychotic, helping advance drugs to fight depression and anxiety (Image: Nik Shuliahin/Unsplash)

Chlorpromazine, discovered in 1951, was the world’s first antipsychotic drug. Psychiatry was, in general, greatly changed by the appearance of the drug: just over 10 years after its discovery, 50 million people around the world were already using it in treatments against schizophrenia. The drug has also paved the way for treatments for anxiety and depression.

The mechanisms by which the drug works have helped researchers understand its effects on brain neurotransmitters and how impulses are transmitted through neurons, helping to understand how mental illness works. In Brazil, the commercially popularized name of the drug is amplictil.

6. Polio vaccine

Infantile paralysis, common in people with polio, has been nearly eradicated from the world (Image: Twenty20photos/Envato Elements)

Vaccines, while technically not drugs, are part of preventive medicine. Polio, caused by a virus that inhabits the intestinal tract and throat, was once one of the main causes of motor problems in the world. After the introduction of the vaccine in 1955, the disease was eradicated almost everywhere in the world. As the virus still exists, children still need to take the immunizer.

5. Aspirin

Aspirin first appeared in the form of acetylsalicylic acid, when a Bayer pharmacist used the substance to treat his father’s rheumatism in 1899. At the time, aspirin was believed to relieve pain by acting on the central nervous system, but today we know that the drug also thins the blood and helps prevent heart disease and stroke.

For patients with muscle pain, arthritis or headaches, however, it is not recommended to take the medication, as its side effects can be more serious in these cases. The drug is best used for analgesic effect.

4. Morphine

Morphine ampoule with integrated needle for application, used during World War II (Image: Gaius Cornelius/CC-BY-3.0)

Morphine was discovered by German pharmacist Freidrich Serturner in the early 1800s, becoming a commercially available product by Merck in 1827. Its use reached its peak, however, when it began to be applied through a hypodermic syringe in 1852. addictive, medicine considers the benefits of the sedative as far superior to the disadvantages it can bring.

The use of morphine has provided quality of life for millions of people with serious injuries or more serious medical conditions since its discovery, which also gave rise to new generations of pain medication, which can now be purchased even over-the-counter in pharmacies throughout the world. world.

3. Smallpox vaccine

The smallpox vaccine was one of the greatest advances in medicine, as the disease was as deadly as cancer previously (Image: James Gathany/CDC)

Smallpox was once as deadly a disease as cancer or heart disease, and one of the greatest challenges humanity has ever faced. After the development of the vaccine against the condition in 1798, however, it became one of the first diseases to be eradicated from our planet, being one of the greatest achievements of the human being.

2. Insulin

Without insulin, diabetics could not lead normal lives without extremely restrictive diets (Image: Dennis Klicker/Unsplash)

People with advanced diabetes cannot produce insulin, a hormone involved in converting sugar into energy, in sufficient amounts to survive eating normally. Before 1922, when it began to be administered as a medicine, patients had to go on a diet that almost led to starvation.

In addition to helping diabetics live a normal life, insulin has also paved the way for current hormone replacement therapies.

1. Penicillin

Penicillin was the first antibiotic in history, which revolutionized history forever (Image: Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil)

Discovered in 1928, but used only in 1942, penicillin was the first antibiotic to be officially used by humans. A true milestone, the advent of the substance has led to the treatment of numerous bacterial diseases, saving an estimated 80 million to 200 million lives since then.

It is estimated that 75% of people alive today would not have existed without penicillin, as their ancestors would have likely died from infections. She treats everything from pneumonia to scarlet fever, as well as ear, skin and throat infections. In 2010 alone, over 7.3 billion units of the drug were administered worldwide.

Its indiscriminate use, however, has created a general resistance to antibiotics, and some superbugs have evolved in response to the drug’s effects.

Source: Proclinical