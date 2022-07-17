The end of the chip! Replacement of SIM Card by eSIM is good news

Who has never borrowed an object to be able to open the cell phone tray and thus remove the chip from the device? Paper clips, safety pins, needles, thumbtacks and even earrings are used to help us in this arduous task when we are without the ejector pin key.

But this problem is close to being another thing of the past and one that we will have fun remembering. All because the SIM Card is increasingly being replaced by the eSIM. The system, which was standardized back in 2013, allows the user to digitally activate the service by logging into an app or scanning a QR code.

eSIM is already widely used in Europe and Asia, where, as analyst Chetan Sharma explained to The Wall Street Journal, consumers tend to switch between prepaid plans to get the best data package available. .

In the US, people usually stick with one carrier, but the country’s three biggest wireless providers – T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon – say the chip-free future is close to becoming a reality.

“It’s a natural evolution. It will make the experience better in the future,” Jeff Howard, vice president of mobile devices and accessories at AT&T, told The Wall Street Journal.

YES and eSIM

The acronym SIM in English stands for Subscriber Identity Module. This is the form used by operators to identify the user to allow him to use the networks for which he pays. The “e” in “eSIM” comes from the word “embedded”.

eSIM brings advantages for companies, too, after all, with less internal space saved for the cell phone chip drawer, it is possible to open up a useful area for other components, such as a beefier battery, for example. It is also possible to tune the device even further, if that is the way preferred by the manufacturer. For this, however, more operators need to adhere to the technology. For now, only Claro, Vivo and TIM offer this service in Brazil.

Another important point is security, since the “SIM exchange”, or Yes Swapis a cybercrime practice that involves copying the victim’s chip and breaking into their personal accounts to seek bank details.

Check below which devices already support eSIM

iPhone 13: Can have up to two active SIMs — two eSIMs or one eSIM and one physical nano-SIM card

iPhone XR: Can have an eSIM and a nano-SIM

iPhone XS: Can have an eSIM and a nano-SIM

iPhone 11: Can have an eSIM and a nano-SIM

iPhone 12: Can have an eSIM and a nano-SIM

Samsung Galaxy S20: May have two active SIMs, but model specifics need to be checked

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: can have an eSIM and a nano-SIM

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold: can have an eSIM and a nano-SIM

