The first gigafactory of electric cars in the country

Have you heard of Bravo Motor Company (BMC)? She plans to soon own the first gigafactory of electric cars and batteries in Brazil, just as Elon Musk did with Tesla in the US. BMC, an Argentine company that manufactures electric vehicles, has partnered with Rockwell Automation to install an electric vehicle and battery factory in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais. Check out more information!

What is a gigafactory

The term “gigafactory” has become the buzzword. It refers not only to Tesla’s battery factories, but also to other manufacturers’ battery factories, even electric vehicle (EV) factories. This term covers all aspects of the electric vehicle field that is super hot right now.

Partnership between BMC and Rockwell Automation

The two companies entered into a partnership to build a complex aimed at electric vehicles, for now called the Colossus Cluster. In addition, according to a statement released by Rockwell, the initial investment could reach US$ 4 billion.

According to Rockwell, the company agreed to close the alliance because, in doing so, it would help provide cutting-edge solutions for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles in the Brazilian market.

Therefore, based on the circular economy concept, it will also provide modern technological solutions to maximize results and speed up the “time to market”, combining simulation, optimization and augmented reality technologies with engineering and manufacturing.

Gigafactory planning in Brazil

For the future of the entire ecosystem, an electrification system has been chosen, thus, the production of batteries has become a strategy to meet this demand. As a result, the two companies said the plan initially included producing 22,790 electric vehicles a year starting in 2024.

However, the idea is to increase the manufacturing number until the year 2029 (year forecast to complete the project). In addition, the electric vehicle giant factory in Brazil is expected to create 14,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country and produce 43,750 lithium-ion battery kits annually.