‘The Merge’ Rally Takes Cryptocurrency Close to $1,400 – Money Times

Ethereum (ETH) continued its recent positive price trajectory this Saturday (16).

Earlier this afternoon, the second largest cryptocurrency of the market reached US$ 1,366according to data from CoinMarketCap.

At the time of publishing this news, Ethereum retreated, to US$ 1,339 – but, still, an increase of 9% in the last 24 hours.

The positive scenario Ethereum continues, after network developers have presented a not yet definitive timeline on the implementation of “The Merge” in blockchain network main.

As pointed out by Orlando Tellesone of the main points of the update is the transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS).

Yesterday (15), the manager of the Beacon Chain community, superphiz.eth, stated on Twitter that “The Merge” could happen on the day September 19.

Prior to implementation on the main blockchain, a final test will be done on Goerli, one of several test networks at Ethereum.

Ethereum bounces after successful test

The cryptocurrency soared over 12% last Friday, following yet another successful test by The Merge in a shadow fork.

Ethereum up 12.77% to hit $1,217 early yesterday morning.

The test was celebrated by the developer of EthereumMarius van der Wijden, who said that this is “another step in the right direction”.

