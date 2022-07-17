The most hilarious enemy from the first game

Over the past few days, you may have noticed that the first Resident Evil was a frequent topic around here. That’s because, as many already know, the Director’s Cut of the original game is available via PS Plus for PS5 and PS4. In fact, revisiting this classic was quite funny at one point.

Path to the roots of Plant 42.

Playback: Capcom/The Enemy.

Longtime fans of the first Resident Evil might remember V-Jolt. The making of this poison is fundamental to eliminating Plant 42, a bizarre mutant plant whose roots are in the basement of the little house we visited outside the Spencer Mansion.

To get to the roots of Plant 42, it is necessary to go through a large flooded room. It’s so much water, Jill is covered up to her waist when we first pass by. In fact, it goes further: there is so much water that there are zombie sharks there. So it is.

Everything is fine. In a game with zombie humans, zombie dogs, and zombie plants, a zombie fish isn’t that far off the mark. But sharks swimming through a flooded room where the water doesn’t even cover Jill’s shoulder? It’s an impressive feat.

Shark view underwater.

Incidentally, even if they’re just normal fish that have grown in size because of the virus, it’s still kind of bizarre. I’ll go further: what is this aquarium that, when broken, floods an entire room? Let there be water, Umbrella.

The first Resident Evil has always been and will always be one of my favorites. Still, when I go through this stretch, I can’t help but find it amusing.

Zombie fish after we drain the water.

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut, available to PS Plus subscribers, was released in 1997, a year after the original game. For now, this is the only one from the original trilogy available for consoles for the last two generations.