The Revolutionary Legacy for Physics of Chien-Shiung Wu, the ‘Chinese Marie Curie’

Margarita Rodriguez

BBC News World

16 July 2022

For physicist Chien-Shiung Wu, there was no time to waste, even if it meant sacrificing a trip to Europe and Asia she had planned with her husband, fellow physicist Luke CL Yuan.

Tickets were already booked, but the experiment she had in mind had become one of her priorities, so she asked him to go without her.

The year was 1956, and something extraordinary was about to be achieved by this researcher and professor at Columbia University, in the United States.

It was the so-called Wu Experiment, “one of the most important of the 20th century”, according to theoretical particle physicist Miguel Ángel Vázquez-Mozo.

“The work that made her famous changed scientists’ understanding of the universe,” her granddaughter Jada Yuan wrote in the article. Discovering Dr. Wu, published in the American newspaper Washington Post.

His meticulousness, precision and scientific elegance were already well known. In fact, there was a saying among physicists of his day: “If the experiment was done by Wu, it is correct.”

She has been called “Chinese Marie Curie”, “Queen of the Atomic Nucleus”, “The First Lady of Physics”.

“He never won the Nobel, but his name is often mentioned alongside physics giants who have, such as Curie, Einstein, Fermi and Feynman,” notes Yuan.

borrowed books

Wu was born in Shanghai in 1912, at a time when all girls were not allowed to study.

Still, she attended the all-girls school her parents managed to found.

At age 11, she was sent to a boarding school to continue her education.

“You were lucky,” Yuan wrote. She was the middle child, between two brothers, who were born “to politically progressive parents, true revolutionaries, who defended the rights of women and the education of girls”.

Wu was starting to train as a teacher.

“At night, however, she would borrow physics and mathematics books from her classmates and study them in secret. Why physics? She never told me, but in the 1920s exciting discoveries were made in Europe and the United States, driven by the theory of Einstein’s relativity”, says his granddaughter.

And a woman also entered his radar, as Xiaomeng Han wrote in the article. Chien-Shiung Wu – A Heroic Experimental Physicistpublished on one of the Harvard University websites, in the USA:

“Inspired by the story of Marie Curie and impressed by the rapid advance of modern physics”, she decided to embark on the transatlantic crossing to the United States in 1936.

Two years earlier, he had earned a degree in Science from Nanjing National Central University.

But staying was not an option: “There was nowhere in China to get a doctorate in atomic physics,” says Yuan.

She was 24 years old, and from the boat she saw her parents for the last time.

Wu continued her studies at the University of California at Berkeley and, in 1943, became one of Princeton’s first physics researchers.

In 1944, he joined the Columbia University research team and later worked on the Manhattan Project.

In the spring of 1956, one of his colleagues, Tsung-Dao Lee, commented that he and another physicist, Chen-Ning Yang, had a hypothesis related to a concept known as parity conservation.

“They argued that nature’s systems of fundamental particles, sensitive to the weak nuclear force, behaved differently from those with equivalent properties reflected in a hypothetical mirror or, more appropriately, from those turned 180 degrees,” explains Manuel Lozano Leyva, professor of atomic and nuclear physics at the University of Seville, Spain.

They therefore questioned whether parity was preserved in weak interactions, which was bold, since since 1925, physicists have assumed that our world is indistinguishable from its mirror image, and the prevailing scientific theory reflected this assumption, according to the American Society of Physics (APS).

“Yang later said that my grandmother was the only person who understood the urgency and importance of testing his theory,” Wu’s granddaughter wrote.

Mirror, my mirror…

Vázquez-Mozo, who is a professor in the department of fundamental physics at the University of Salamanca in Spain, explains to BBC News Mundo that macroscopically, if we look at the world in a mirror, we will not see any phenomena that the laws of nature prohibit.

“If you’re right-handed and you reflect in a mirror, you’ll see yourself writing with your left hand. There’s no law of nature that says everyone has to be right-handed. You’re seeing something different, but it’s also possible.”

“The idea that the world when reflected in a mirror is still possible is something that has somehow been taken for granted, and not just in the world we see around us, but in the microscopic world of elementary particles.”

But what Lee and Yang argued is that no one has proved this experimentally: “No one has proven that switching from right to left, what happens when you reflect something in a mirror, has no consequences for subatomic physics.”

beta decay

They asked where one could see that “right and left are interchangeable or not in the subatomic world”, and among the scenarios evaluated, they pointed to beta decay, “which is a nuclear process in which a proton, for example, emits an electron and turns into a neutron”.

“And who was the eminence at that time of the experimental study of beta decay? Wu.”

The experiment was worthy of the use of cryonics techniques.

“What Wu’s experiment showed is that there are certain phenomena in the subatomic world that, when we see them reflected in a mirror, are impossible.”

“That’s why parity symmetry is not preserved in elementary particle physics.”

Nature at the microscopic level distinguishes right from left.

“Wu has the great merit of thinking and designing the experiment, she had the courage to do an experiment that very few groups thought of doing, because everyone took it for granted that parity was preserved in the subatomic world.”

“Most of the experimental groups said: Why am I going to do an experiment on something I already know?”

According to Lozano, this experiment is still “admirable after so many decades”.

It’s because he demonstrates “exceptional experimental skill and an undeniable desire for rigor”, he tells BBC News Mundo.

On Christmas Eve, the scientist already had results, but continued, along with her team, to verify them in the days that followed.

transcendence

The professor points out that “little by little, it was discovered that the consequences of this subtle violation of symmetry explained not only many observed phenomena, but also something so essential about why there is something rather than nothing”.

“Or, at least, why our universe is made of matter with virtually no trace of antimatter.”

“This violation of symmetry predicted by Lee and Yang, but demonstrated by Wu, is what, barring subtle doubts that no one explains, allows us to exist.”

The results of Wu’s measurements “destroyed a fundamental concept of nuclear physics that had been universally accepted for 30 years, paving the way for a reconsideration of theories of physics and leading to new far-reaching discoveries, most notably a better understanding of the characteristics of elementary particles. , and a more unified theory of fundamental forces,” says APS.

In 1957, Lee and Yang won the Nobel Prize for this theoretical work. Wu was not included.

“Was Chien-Shiung Wu a victim of some kind of discrimination? I maintain that he did, but if such injustice happened, they tried more than to compensate. Madame Wu received positions, honors and, above all, affection from all over the world”, reflects Lozano. .

Wu died in 1997 in the United States. He had visited China years before.

“In China, my grandmother was like a rock star. And in early 2021, she became something of a rock star here too, when the US Postal Service issued a commemorative stamp of the type forever (“eternal”) in his honor,” Yuan wrote.

No Boundaries

Wu and her husband have a son, Vincent, who is also a physicist.

“My grandmother had that curiosity that I also see in my father, that idea that the physical world around you is something that can be deciphered, (…) that you have to try hard enough to find out, that you have want to be that detective,” Yuan told BBC News Mundo.

Faced with her ambitious experiment, she “was never intimidated by logistics or conventional thinking” or because many saw it as “impossible.”

Yuan, who grew up in another part of the United States, spent many vacations at his grandparents’ apartment in New York.

She remembers the beautiful elements of Chinese culture—the carved jade objects, the parchment paintings, the porcelain.

She says her grandmother liked to have guests over and gather the family together, who helped her with her homework — “she wanted me to do well in math and science” — and insisted that she practice the violin.

And he says he would like to see her reaction to her decision to become a journalist, “instead of a scientist.”

“I think she would have been very supportive of me having found a passion, and that was kind of a legacy for me. She never made me see that there were limits to me as a woman, but that anything was possible if I wanted to do it, if I wanted to. I wanted to work hard, if I wanted to try.”