The sky is not the limit! | Photos of James Webb, moon base, e+ asteroid mission!

We live in a historic week for astronomy: the first scientific (and color!) images from the James Webb telescope have been released and they carry enough information for scientists to discover a little more about the cosmos. In fact, Webb has proven that it is capable of revolutionizing our understanding of the universe in the years to come.

In addition, Japan and China have announced some plans for the future, and one of them is beyond ambitious. Check out these and other highlights of the week.

James Webb’s color images

The Carina nebula looked amazing in James Webb’s “lenses” (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

If you haven’t been in a cave all week, you’ve probably already seen the fabulous images from the James Webb Space Telescope, considered the successor to Hubble. NASA released the first scientific and color images from the telescope on Tuesday: a small but deep region of the sky (the deepest ever recorded), Stephan’s Quintet, the South Ring Nebula and the Carina Nebula.

In addition, Webb was able to collect the most detailed information ever obtained from the spectrum of an exoplanet called WASP-96b and discovered the presence of water and clouds there. The wealth of data the telescope can collect from a target is so impressive that it’s impossible not to compare James Webb’s photos with those of Hubble. But make no mistake — that doesn’t make “Hubbie” any less important, as it records images in other “kinds of light.”

While the Carina Nebula photo is the most exuberant to the eye, it is the deep space image that demonstrates the Webb’s far reaching. You can see for yourself in this zoom image of the SMACS 0723 region.

Japanese scientists have developed a concept of a habitable moon base with artificial gravity, which is, to say the least… interesting. In fact, it looks more like a true rotating interplanetary vertical city, which completes a rotation about its own axis every 20 seconds to produce gravity (exactly as we saw in the 2013 movie Elysium).

The rotation creates a centrifugal force equivalent to the acceleration of Earth’s gravity, allowing people to walk along the inner walls as if it were the surface of our planet. Houses, streets, lakes and trains would be built. It’s still too early to put this idea into practice, even on a smaller scale, as humanity hasn’t even returned to the Moon since its last visit in 1972. Even so, the Japanese have said they want to carry out the project by 2050.

The mission’s target will be the asteroid 2020 PN1 (Image: Reproduction/urikyo33/Pixabay)

China has unveiled its plans to send a mission to study and try to divert the course of an asteroid relatively close to Earth. The chosen target was the space rock 2020 PN1, discovered in 2020, with about 40 m in diameter.

This mission is scheduled to launch in 2026, aboard a Long March 3B rocket, and will send two spacecraft: one to collide with the asteroid and deflect it, and another to observe the procedure.

It’s the same concept that will be studied in NASA’s DART mission: sending a spacecraft to “give a little push” to a potentially dangerous asteroid, influencing its course and avoiding a collision with our planet. Does it work?

The new “calendar” would work based on emissions from a pulsar (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Chinese scientists have proposed an interplanetary calendar, to avoid future timing problems when humanity occupies fixed bases on the Moon, Mars and beyond. The idea is that the dates are not centered on Earth or human cultures, but are still synchronized with the passage of time on our planet.

This system of time measurements would be based on the common center of mass of the Solar System, which would serve to establish the coordinates that determine positions in space. The beginning of time in the Solar System calendar would be marked by the moment signals from a millisecond pulsar reached the region. Understand the proposal better by clicking on the link above.

Stellar flybys could destabilize the Solar System (Image: Reproduction/Daniel Roberts/Pixabay)

Could some distant star pass close to the Sun? Well, it’s not impossible, depending on the circumstances in which the Sun formed (which scientists still don’t know exactly how to answer). If our star was born in a star cluster, for example, and ended up moving away, it may be that another star from there follows the same path and flies over the Solar System.

Such a flyby would cause a disturbance in the orbits of the planets we know of in our vicinity, but that shouldn’t happen anytime soon: the researchers concluded that a stellar flyby like this should only occur once every 100 billion years in the region where the Solar System is located. meets.

Long March 5B, from China, whose first stage wildly reentered the atmosphere last year (Image: Reproduction/CGTN)

Rocket pieces re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere with some frequency, but they usually fall safely into the ocean. But recently, a part of a SpaceX rocket crashed in Paraná, in an uninhabited area, which is a little worrying. Now, a new study suggests there is a 10% chance that an uncontrolled rocket will re-enter the atmosphere and fatally hit a person.

But calm down, at the individual level, the chances are very slim. That is, the chances of a rocket hitting you are practically irrelevant. Well, unless you live in a densely populated city at 30 degrees north latitude, as the rockets that perform these uncontrolled reentry were in orbit around the equator. The good news is that the space industry is considering changing its practices to make things safer for everyone.

During an experiment, bacteria were exposed to radiation at an altitude of about 20 km (Image: Reproduction/Handout)

It appears that magnetotactic bacteria, which live where there is fresh and salt water, have the potential to survive on Mars thanks to “magnetic shields”. To reach this conclusion, scientists launched a science balloon into space to expose a box of bacteria to ultraviolet radiation for seven hours.

While other types of bacteria died in the experiment, magnetotactic ones (able to synthesize magnetic iron nanominerals) survived 23 km above sea level. This suggests that these bacteria are candidates for future astrobiology research.

