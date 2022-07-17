The Voice Kids Finalists Reveal Their Favorite Singers: Beyoncé, Whitney Houstou and Jennifer Hudson | 2022

Aged nine to eleven, The Voice Kids season seven finalist voices may be small in size, but they’re giants in talent. And with the musical references that Isadora Pedrini, Isis Testa and Mel Grebin bring in their luggage, it couldn’t be different.

In an interview for the gshowthe participants who will make the first women’s final of the kids revealed that they dream of following in the footsteps of great international pop divas.

1 of 1 ‘The Voice Kids’ coaches pose with the season finalists — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow ‘The Voice Kids’ coaches pose with the season finalists — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow

Over the course of two months of competition, all three finalist voices had the chance to honor their favorite singers on the Kids stage. The youngest among the girls competing in the program, Isadora Pedrini, from Curitiba, team brownis nine years old and is inspired by the singer and actress Jennifer Hudsonwinner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Isadora Pedrini sings “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going”

In the Semifinal, Isadora sang “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” — “hey long name”the girl commented —, a song that Hudson sings in the movie Dreamgirls – In Search of a Dream (2006). “I like her a lot [da música] because the letter is very beautiful. Our! Go read the lyrics”indicates the finalist for Team Brown, who recalled that Hudson also began her career as a participant in a talent contest on American TV and was the coach of the The Voice in the United States.

“I get a lot of inspiration from her. She goes upstairs [com as notas], she goes down. It is very cool”reveals.

Isis Testa, semifinalist of the Team Maiara and Maraisa, refers to the singer Beyoncé. The 10-year-old girl who was born in the countryside of São Paulo, but lives in Natal (RN) and dreams of one day meeting her biggest reference in music:

And I really like Beyoncé because she sings a lot, I really want to be her friend. I really like her music because it challenges my voice a lot. I love challenges. — Isis Testa

Isis Testa sings ‘Listen’ at Blind Auditions

Living up to her Queen B fan card, Isis Testa debuted on The Voice Kids singing “Listen”Beyoncé’s hit that is also part of the soundtrack of dreamgirls. However, the song that The Voice Kids participant likes the most is the lively “Love On Top”also by Beyonce.

Like Isis, Mel Grebin also used a song by her favorite singer as a business card. The 11-year-old gaucho sang “I Will Always Love You”famous in the voice of Whitney Houston, in the Blind Auditions and left Michel Teló, his coach, “in shock”.

It’s an important song for me because it was part of my trajectory, in general, in music, not only on The Voice Kids, but also at festivals, at weddings. She was always on my list.

Mel Grebin Sings ‘I Will Always Love You’ at Blind Auditions

“About Whitney, who is the singer, I really like her for the way she interprets the song, for the emotion she goes through when she’s singing”account.

The big Final of the seventh season of The Voice Kids, with live performances and the winner chosen by public vote, will be shown next Sunday, 7/17, after the Maximum Temperature.

