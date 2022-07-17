‘The Voice Kids’: Michel Teló delivers expectations for the Final and gives spoilers about the shows | 2022

Heavenly people, I’m very happy, very emotional. We have three finalists, three girls, three kids. I think it’s the most ‘kids’ Final of The Voice. The Semifinal was very exciting, and a Final is coming that promises too much. This gal sings too much – Michel Telo

At the Blind Auditions, our coach had already been shocked by the performance of Mel Grebin, representative of Team Teló, when he sang “I Will Always Love You”, a hit from Whitney Houston’s repertoire.

“I’m beyond emotional. I’m in love with your voice, your firmness in singing and the way you carried yourself on stage with confidence”declared Michel Teló.

Michel Teló remembers how important public participation is in the Final! In the end, the champion will be chosen by voting. He also lets slip a little bit of what’s to come!

The repertoire is beautiful. We will sing, the children will sing, it will be a great show and what will make a difference is your vote. Let’s register and vote for the voice you like the most, okay? – Michel Telo

