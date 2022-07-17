“There is enormous pressure”; Newton Drummond ‘gets real’ about new coach for Santos and fans stir the web

After the departure of Edu Dracena, Newton Drummond assumed the position of executive director of football for Santos. In an interview given this Saturday (16), the new manager said that the Club has discussed possibilities, but has not yet made contact with any coach to replace Fabián Bustos, fired ten days ago, after being eliminated in the Copa Sudamericana, against Deportivo Táchira. , at home.

“We are working. We didn’t talk to anyone, we didn’t make contact with anyone. We had a meeting Thursday to look at the possibilities, but we haven’t made contact with anyone. If someone says they talked to Santos, it’s not true“, said Drummond, to De Olho no Peixe.

Drummond was also succinct on the subject of Guto Ferreira. Analyzing the immediate needs of Santos for the season and taking into account the financial issue of Peixe, Guto started to be considered as a possible candidate on social networks, but nothing confirmed by the manager. “I don’t speak in names“, replied the football executive. The Santos fans, on the other hand, disapprove of the possibility.

Therefore, the tendency is for interim Marcelo Fernandes to continue in charge of the team against Botafogo, next Wednesday (20), at Vila Belmiro. “At first, Marcelo is preserved for Wednesday’s game. Even if there is a definition of the name and the signing, I believe that Marcelo will still play this game. There is no definition. Marcelo remains the interim coach of Santos“, he stated.