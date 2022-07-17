“There’s a person there…”; Anitta makes ‘indecent request’ for dancer, surprises internet followers react

The famous decided to publish an unusual video on her networks and gave something to talk about among netizens

During last night, Friday (15), anita decided to play a prank on Ohana Lefundes, her friend and dancer. When reproducing a trend from TikTok, in which the person calls the younger brother to a fight (invented) with strangers, the carioca decided to make some changes and surprised netizens with the result.

While the dancer was entertained on the couch, Anitta asked her to put on her shoes and go have sex in her place, as “Girl From Rio” is dating. Ohana appears a little confused by the situation and asks to see the photo of the supposed person and, as soon as she sees who it is, she accepts.

“Ohana, put your shoes on now. There’s someone over there who wants to be with me and I’m not. I don’t want to have sex with that person.”said Anita. “I’m dating, I don’t want to have sex. You have sex with the person for me?”, asked the powerful woman. “Give”said the dancer, as soon as she saw the photo of the supposed person.

On social media, opinions were divided among netizens, with some defending Anitta, and others criticizing the video. “I’m sure he was a beautiful boy, Anitta wouldn’t give Ohana an ugly“, defended a netizen. “I didn’t see any fun.” criticized a follower.