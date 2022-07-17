These rare photos reveal how astronomers photographed the sky 100 years ago – 7/16/2022

Last Tuesday (12), the James Webb telescope impressed the whole world with the quality of its images. Among other records, he obtained the most distant photo of the deep Universe ever taken.

It is a stark contrast to the early photographic records of astronomy. About 100 years ago, scientists only relied on basic equipment, a lot of calculations and a certain “good faith” when looking at the results: yes, those smudged dots on paper were stars.

Part of that story is now available to onlookers around the world. Researchers at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg in Germany have completed a work of ten digitizing dozens of photographic records from the last century.

The collection was called APPLAUSE, an acronym for Archives of Photographic Plates for Astronomical Use. There are more than 94 thousand items, and the oldest is 129 years old.

Check out some rare images:

Image: Reproduction / APPLAUSE

Above, the sky record on October 12, 1912, taken by the astronomer Wilhelm munch with a small 15 cm Zeiss-Triplet telescope.

Image: Reproduction / APPLAUSE

Believe me: in 1914, these three little lines were a good record of Saturn and Mars. The image appears tripled because it is an objective prism with three lens exposures. The photograph was taken on February 28, 1914.

Image: Reproduction / APPLAUSE

In the same way, this is a study about the luminosity of the star Polaris. It took astronomer Ejnar Hertzsprung 50 nights, from November 1910 to May 1911, to obtain this image.

Image: Reproduction / APPLAUSE

Comets were also popular at the beginning of the last century. This is the C/1957 P1, “clicked” by Gerhard Böttger on August 14, 1957 with an 80 cm Large Refractor.

APPLAUSE has a small gallery open for consultation, but the rest of the collection requires registration. Anyone can register.